What's Not to Love About Zettas?

× Expand Photo courtesy of Zettas

Fresh ricotta is my love language. And, quite frankly, there’s not always enough love to go around. That brings us to Zettas, where a team of three and a flat-top griddle have arrived to fill the gap. Paige Alexander, Sophia Munch, and Brian Hoffman have designed a small menu of six or so flatbread sandwiches, jammed with fresh ricotta, arugula, pepperoni, prosciutto, and the like. And they are serving them in a hard-to-find strip mall on Eat Street. “We wanted to work for ourselves,” Munch told me, “and we found a great deal on this space that used to be a travel agency. There’s still not a lot of little places that do one thing really well, but we believe it can be done.” I believe, too. Those flatbreads come off the flat top all toasty. Then, they hit them with the creamy fresh ricotta and a mess of greens, fold, slice, and wrap them. What’s not to love?

2424 Nicollet Ave., Ste. B, Mpls., zettasmpls.com