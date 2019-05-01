A Twin Cities Guide to the Kentucky Derby

× Expand Courtesy of The Hotel Landing Kentucky Derby at The Hotel Landing

Bust out your florals, seersucker, Southern belle-inspired sun hats, and sorry attempts at a drawl—it's derby time. As horses run to the finish line (and you belly up to the bar to cheer on the ponies), make the most of your Derby Day by sipping mint juleps at one of these local gatherings. This is likely the only horse race you'll watch all year, so do it up right!

Seriously, Bitsy, can you even? Grab your pink party pants for the biggest faux country club party of the year. Big and artistic are the hats and the drinks. Your first julep is free and there are actual ponies for the petting. Outrageous hats and ensembles are strongly encouraged, dahling. 2501 Marshall St. NE., Mpls. facebook.com

Take it to the nines. This lakeside party includes a southern lunch buffet and passed snacks, plus complimentary drinks from 1 p.m. until race time. Live bluegrass music from the The High 48’s, plus a serious garb contest: best hat for sure, but also best bow tie and best dressed overall. 1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake. facebook.com

Best mint juleps in town, and a grand patio on which to sip whiskey. You can “vote” on your “favorite” horse and perhaps win a $150 gift card! 1121 Hennepin Ave., Mpls. facebook.com

If ever there was a more stylish place to court a southern afternoon’s dalliance of horses, sugar we wouldn’t say. Dapper gents and lovely ladies should attend for southern appetizers, signature drinks, best dressed contests, and stunning Instagram backdrops. 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul. eventbrite.com

All the class of the Ryder Cup, with none of those pesky golfers. Get out to the greens for a first class party that benefits the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. More of a family friendly event, with kiddos under 12 coming in free. Your $100 gets you heavy apps, juleps, cigar rollers. 1900 Hazeltine Blvd, Chaska. eventbrite.com

Race day at the track, like it’s supposed to be. Live racing all day, live music from Boogie Wonderland. Pony rides for the kids, hat contest and makers market for you. 1100 Canterbury Access Road, Shakopee. facebook.com

No entry fee, so you can put your money into your hat size and julep slush fund. Prizes not only for the best hat and best dressed, but for biggest hat. That’s a gauntlet thrown, pretties. 2916 Lyndale Ave S., Mpls. facebook.com

Getting lucky in Kentucky, as they say. This bash has moved to the Hotel Landing this year, and what with those two story veranda patios, and the Wayzata’s propensity for florals and seersucker anyway, that seems right. Walk the red carpet, encounter a whiskey tasting, strut your stuff. 925 Lake St E, Wayzata. eventbrite.com

× Expand Courtesy of The Hotel Landing Kentucky Derby at The Hotel Landing

Hat Tricks

The key to any fabulous derby event is dressing the part. Obviously, a wide-brimmed, Churchill Downs-inspired statement-maker is the fan favorite, but when in MN, anything goes when selecting your headpiece. From sourcing a tiny fascinator or DIYing a flower frenzy-sun hat—here are some DOs and DONTs for fashioning a chapeau.

Do: Fire up the glue gun. If you're in a pinch, get your paws on a basic hat base (craft stores like Michaels—even Target—are stocked with Spring base options this time of year) and put your creativity to the test by adding some flair. A hat festooned with flowers (real or faux), pearls, bows, birds, or ribbons is sure to impress.

Don't: Tack too much on top. Heavy lifting becomes increasingly more difficult when day drinking.

Do: Contact local milliners Karen Morris, Angie's Hats, or Celina Kane to stop their studios. Or visit Como gem Scarborough Fair Shop for a unique selection of custom-made hats.

Don't: Pin raw food to your hat. It's stinky. Plus, people get hungry when drunk.

Do: Coordinate your topper with your 'fit. Still unsure about what to wear? Stick with a neutral dress (white, gray, or black) and standout with your creative, colorful headpiece.

Don't: Just buy the largest hat you see. Bigger isn't always better. This isn't Churchill Downs. And you may not want to obstruct the view of your bar buddies.

Do: Hit up your neighborhood vintage store. Stops like Via's Vintage and The Golden Pearl always have a selection of damn-good derby hats.

× 1 of 2 Expand Mpls.St.Paul Magazine Editor-in-Chief Jayne Haugen Olson × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Our Editor-in-Chief Jayne Haugen Olson knows a thing or two about a festive derby topper. Did we mention she'll be judging the contest at Birch's on The Lake with Project Runway’s Christopher Straub. The pressure's on.

Guys, The Derby provides a splendid excuse for you to get just as dressed up at your gals. Here are our tips for looking your best on Saturday:

Do: Consider wearing a hat. Be it fedora, trilby, panama hat or newsboy, they aren't just reserved for the gals.

Don't: Play it safe. Sun-drenched, tropical colors, and pastels are your friends on derby day.

Do: Amp up your accessories game. Now's the time to bust out the statement socks, pocket squares, suspenders, bow-ties and preppy loafers.

Don't: Wear jeans. These horses don't appreciate denim like those up north on your uncle's farm.

Do: Channel your inner-frat boy. Seersucker, plaid, and linen are your friends on derby day.