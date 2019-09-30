Did You Know the Twin Cities Is Experiencing a Wine-Bar Revolution?

× Expand Photo: Caitlin Abrams Troubadour in Uptown Are you interested in a skin-fermented orange pinot gris? Troubadour, in Uptown, is the wine bar for you!

As I type this in the late summer of 2019, the Twin Cities wine-bar scene is experiencing the most churn in recent memory. While we were all distracted by shiny craft cocktails, the wine pros were busy. Natural wine! Wine bars! Natural-wine bars! And a class of experts playing musical chairs! If you haven’t looked up from your glass in a year or so, you’re in for a surprise.

One sign of change? The planned fall opening of Bar Brava, our first natural-wine bar, on Washington Avenue, in the northernmost stretch of the North Loop. It will be owned by Dan Rice, who got out of investment banking to pursue his one true passion: wines made in the most natural way possible. That means using organic or biodynamic growing practices and, often, grapes that may have been dry-farmed—that is, grown without irrigation. In the bottle, you’ll find a wine with no additives like sugar or Mega Purple concentrate.

To open Bar Brava, Rice has entered into a partnership with San Francisco chef Nick Anderson and enlisted the aid of a local natural-wine superstar, Jill Mott. Mott is the importer behind Jill Mott Selections and the person we have to thank for developing the first bubbly list at Uptown’s Trapeze.

Also opening this fall: Minneapolis hoteliers the Graves brothers plan to put a wine bar into Uptown, in the De La Pointe condo building near the old Lucia’s. It will be called the Tasting Room and may focus on the wines of Coursey Graves, John Graves’s label with winemaker Cabell Coursey. (Look for an opening date before Thanksgiving.)

It’s not just the wine bars that are changing; it’s the people stocking them. Let’s start with Nico Giraud, a vet sommelier and hospitality insider behind the wine programs at Meritage, Spoon and Stable, and, most lately, The Lynhall. In late June, Giraud announced he was taking his palate private and would be joining renowned chef Vincent Francoual to head food and beverages at the Minikahda Club.

More changes: National award-winning wine director Erin Rolek announced she’s leaving The Bachelor Farmer to head the wine program at a woman-owned superstar restaurant project called Onda, in Santa Monica.

What does all this churn mean for the average wine drinker in search of a great glass? Read on.

× Expand Photo: Caitlin Abrams Troubadour in Uptown

Troubadour: The Old Uptown, in a Glass

When this scruffy little can-do wine bar opened in 2015, I couldn’t make heads or tails of it. Update: It’s been a serious joy in my life for a year now.

The first step in its transformation involved becoming something of a showroom for the West Coast avant-garde portfolio of local distributor Michael Kuperman, of Tradition Wine & Spirits. Next, visiting Tradition winemakers began to make Troubadour their Minneapolis clubhouse. Soon, Troubadorians began working closely with visiting winemakers. Voilà: Troubadour became a hotbed of West Coast weird wine on the North Coast.

Among the most successful of these winemakers has been Troubadour founder and owner Phineas Fittipaldi, who started a wine company called Dance Party Wine Collective while working with more established winemakers. Well, this summer Fittipaldi decided to bet it all on the West Coast and sold his bar to 25-year-old Brian Sumption. This entrepreneur was inspired by a Silicon Valley conference. “Everyone keeps telling me it’s their favorite place, and I’ve always been a jump-in-first, figure-out-how-to-swim-later kind of guy,” Sumption explained to me.

I hope Sumption doesn’t change too much while he’s learning to swim. I love that Troubadour’s fearless wine list doesn’t even nod at the status quo. A sparkling rosé of cabernet Franc, a co-fermented picpoul and chardonnay, a skin-fermented orange pinot gris? Yes, yes, and yes!

From this delightful weirdness, main bartender Luke Tousley will help you find something you love: a by-the-glass choice (there are typically about 15) or a bottle (a changing list of 50 or so).

The Troubadour meat-and-cheese plates are generous and beautiful. There’s charcuterie and soft cheese and aged Gouda—plus a board with chocolate and port-soaked craisins.

Mainly, though, I love Troubadour because it feels like the last scrap of Old Uptown, in its scruffy, artsy glory, when everyone had too many guitars and art supplies all over the living room and record albums propped on the walls. Which is another way of saying that, yes, there’s free live music constantly—and we’ll raise a glass to that!

Troubadour, 2827 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-871-4073, troubadourwinebar.com

The Bachelor Farmer: Wanna Go Halfsies With Us?

One word: chalkboard! That’s the in-house lingo at The Bachelor Farmer for its winning wine program. Here’s the way it works: Agree to pay for half of any bottle under $100 on the wine list, and the staff will open it and offer the rest on the chalkboard in the main dining room. Regulars tend to take advantage of the offer without taking advantage of the restaurant. And if you sit down some Saturday night in the dining-room-adjacent Norsten bar (named for the tape-like artwork by Todd Norsten that dominates it), offers of going halfsies fly. It can seem like all of the 100-bottle list is at your disposal.

The Bachelor Farmer’s newest sommelier (of two, the other being bar manager Paul Hennessy) is Amy Waller, a Montevideo native who grew up helping out at her mom’s local restaurant. After coming to the cities, Waller started getting, in her words, “hardcore into wine” about five years ago. This led her to a brief stint running Lucia’s Wine Bar and left her with a particular fondness for wines with a big sense of place. I was there at the very minute Waller added her first wine pick to The Bachelor Farmer list: the J. Wilkes Santa Maria Valley 2017 pinot blanc.

“It’s just a delicious wine; I love the winemaker,” Waller told me, referring to the one-time Minnesota English teacher, wine wiseman Wes Hagen. “And pinot blanc goes so well with our food right now”—particularly the dishes by new chef Jonathan Gans that weave in bright green foraged ingredients.

I loved the Wilkes pick: It was stony, salty, apricot-scented gold. It also reminded me that the essence of a great wine bar is a place you can try wonderful wines outside of whatever you’re used to. How astonishing that this wine bar has figured out how to achieve this thing using this one weird trick: a lowly chalkboard.

The Bachelor Farmer, 50 2nd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-206-3920, thebachelorfarmer.com

Meritage: Vive La France

Can you completely remake your career right in the middle of your career? Desta Maree Klein opened the modern French bistro Meritage in 2007, with her husband, chef Russell Klein, and bona fide French wine director Nico Giraud. When Gavin Kaysen poached Giraud to open Bellecour in 2016, Desta was so mad she threw a chair. She hired a replacement wine director, then another. But “I was always directing the director,” she told me. “Then it started dawning on me: I love wine. I have a perspective.”

In 2017, Desta took over Meritage’s wine program, spending winters in Bordeaux and going three times to En Primeur, the spring French vineyard sneak peeks where serious buyers make their bids. Now Meritage has a wine list that’s unique in the Cities: Nearly all French, full color, bursting with maps, like a French atlas you can taste.

“I literally have people who sit in the dining room and read the wine list like a book,” said Desta. “I love to see that.”

National publications have started to notice: Wine Enthusiast gave Desta’s list a nod in 2018 as one of the best in the country—a first for the restaurant. And Wine Spectator devoted a full page to Meritage in July.

Meritage’s list is particularly strong on savory and salty whites, to go with oysters from the raw bar. Grab a seat during the two-for-$6 oyster happy hour and summon a glass of Domaine Nebout’s Tressallier des Gravières Saint-Pourçain. This is a pure expression of the ultrarare wine variety Tressallier: a racy, bracingly mineral white with a bit of honeysuckle and lime to it.

Meritage, 410 St. Peter St., St. Paul, 651-222-5670, meritage-stp.com