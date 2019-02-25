Willards Opens up in 100-Year-Old Department Store

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Willards within Leader department store

When chef Erick Harcey closed his high-profile restaurants Victory 44 and Upton 43, he went home to Cambridge, Minnesota. He had been commuting from that northern exurb for years—some two hours a day—and he was burned out. After taking a year off from working in the kitchen, however, Harcey now finds himself, unexpectedly, back in the game. Harcey and Grant Johnson, a local partner, have bought the town’s 100-year-old department store, Leader. It’s a Main Street kind of story: Johnson’s uncle owned the business, and Harcey worked the sales floor there in high school. While updating the retail and revamping the space (blond wood floor, exposed brick), the two decided to open Willards, a restaurant within the store. Named for Harcey’s grandfather, who encouraged his cooking, Willards presents a modern take on small-town food. That means Swedish meatballs, potato sausage and buttered lefse, and kroppkakor (cheesy dumplings). The foods may feel familiar, but Harcey approaches them with a chef’s tricks and sensibility. Fans of Victory’s popular Perfect Burger may be willing to drive up for the daily brunch—and pick up a pair of Sorel boots before leaving. 135 S. Main St., Cambridge, 763-689-5600, willardsmn.com