Where to Get Ice Cream (with Picks)

× Expand Photo by Derrick Koch Ice cream from Milkjam Creamery

Can’t decide between the green tea Oreo and the rum cherry? If there was ever a moment to order both, it’s right now. Here are the flavors you want (and need?): Get them packed at the parlor, or look for a pint in the grocery freezer aisle.

Sameh Wadi’s scoop shop in LynLake opened our eyes to what vegan ice cream could be—in the right hands. Find a friend to help conquer a a tray of every single scoop: a real order called “All of Them.”

PICK: Black is a gluten-free and vegan chocolate ice cream with the darkest of all dark chocolates. milkjamcreamery.com

The science behind these pints is really simple: This Keg and Case operation uses the freshest organic cream and adds ingredients like honey and chamomile.

PICK: Rhubarb cinnamon with toasted almonds. sweetscienceicecream.com

The business opened on Grand Old Day in 1984. The next-gen siblings who grew up rolling waffle cones are now expanding their patented recipes.

PICK: Basic and purely delicious sweet cream. grandolecreamery.com

Since 1960, Sonny’s has served up elevated ice cream off Lyndale Ave. It makes more than a thousand (fancy) flavors throughout the year.

PICK: Organic strawberry basil with aged balsamic vinegar. sonnysicecream.com

You’re going to need two different flavors to execute the famous mini Izzy Scoop on top.

PICK: Green tea Oreo topped with an Izzy of ginger. izzysicecream.com

If you’re headed up north later this summer, you’ll want to grab a pint from Duluth’s best ice cream shop. Creative flavors are its game: Send a flavor idea and they might put it on the board.

PICK: Salted licorice ice cream makes for a rare treat. lovecreamery.com

With a rotating board of flavors—from the famous Pavarotti to Nicollet Avenue Pothole—this is small-batch ice cream made every day.

PICK: Oreo, hands down. sebastianjoesicecream.com

This Blaine/North Oaks creamery handcrafts some 50 flavors, from Butterfinger to salty caramel to dairy-free mango. Miss their open hours? Try the cooler vending machine outside.

PICK: Rum cherry, for all the grannies out there. bigdippercreamery.com

Despite the old-timey name, this ice cream shop in Friendly Fridley makes premium ice cream in small batches from April to October.

PICK: Cinnamon-kissed horchata ice cream. grandpasicecream.biz

Open seven days a week, even in winter, this operation partners with local dairy farms and uses organic egg yolks.

PICK: Have to go with the dill pickle: It’s tart, briny, sweet, and perfect. pumphouse-creamery.com