Where to Get Ice Cream (with Picks)

Photo by Derrick Koch
Ice cream from Milkjam Creamery
Can’t decide between the green tea Oreo and the rum cherry? If there was ever a moment to order both, it’s right now. Here are the flavors you want (and need?): Get them packed at the parlor, or look for a pint in the grocery freezer aisle.
Milkjam Creamery
Sameh Wadi’s scoop shop in LynLake opened our eyes to what vegan ice cream could be—in the right hands. Find a friend to help conquer a a tray of every single scoop: a real order called “All of Them.”
PICK: Black is a gluten-free and vegan chocolate ice cream with the darkest of all dark chocolates. milkjamcreamery.com
Sweet Science
The science behind these pints is really simple: This Keg and Case operation uses the freshest organic cream and adds ingredients like honey and chamomile.
PICK: Rhubarb cinnamon with toasted almonds. sweetscienceicecream.com
Grand Ole Creamery
The business opened on Grand Old Day in 1984. The next-gen siblings who grew up rolling waffle cones are now expanding their patented recipes.
PICK: Basic and purely delicious sweet cream. grandolecreamery.com
Sonny’s Ice Cream
Since 1960, Sonny’s has served up elevated ice cream off Lyndale Ave. It makes more than a thousand (fancy) flavors throughout the year.
PICK: Organic strawberry basil with aged balsamic vinegar. sonnysicecream.com
Izzy’s
You’re going to need two different flavors to execute the famous mini Izzy Scoop on top.
PICK: Green tea Oreo topped with an Izzy of ginger. izzysicecream.com
Love Creamery
If you’re headed up north later this summer, you’ll want to grab a pint from Duluth’s best ice cream shop. Creative flavors are its game: Send a flavor idea and they might put it on the board.
PICK: Salted licorice ice cream makes for a rare treat. lovecreamery.com
Sebastian Joe’s
With a rotating board of flavors—from the famous Pavarotti to Nicollet Avenue Pothole—this is small-batch ice cream made every day.
PICK: Oreo, hands down. sebastianjoesicecream.com
Big Dipper Creamery
This Blaine/North Oaks creamery handcrafts some 50 flavors, from Butterfinger to salty caramel to dairy-free mango. Miss their open hours? Try the cooler vending machine outside.
PICK: Rum cherry, for all the grannies out there. bigdippercreamery.com
Grandpa’s Ice Cream
Despite the old-timey name, this ice cream shop in Friendly Fridley makes premium ice cream in small batches from April to October.
PICK: Cinnamon-kissed horchata ice cream. grandpasicecream.biz
Pumphouse Creamery
Open seven days a week, even in winter, this operation partners with local dairy farms and uses organic egg yolks.
PICK: Have to go with the dill pickle: It’s tart, briny, sweet, and perfect. pumphouse-creamery.com