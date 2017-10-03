Warm Up With Chili at These 3 Restaurants

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Chili from Hi-Lo Diner Hi-Lo Diner

You might argue that it’s all about the beans, or the blend of beef, or precise level of secret spices that makes one bowl of chili superior to the next. Widen your control group and hone your findings (while warming your insides against October wind) with these worthy bowls.

Sitting on a vintage diner stool while tucking into this warm and welcoming Kansas City–style pulled pork chili delivers both something old and something new.

Surly Nation demands something that can stand up to its complex beers, so no surprise that this bowl is overflowing with richly braised beef short rib.

Since 1982, this Warehouse District bar has been known for its chili. Don’t miss the standard-setting turkey white bean chili or Pinto’s Diablo, which has just the right kick.