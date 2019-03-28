Vote: March's Margarita Madness

While some of your basketball brackets may have already gone bust, you still got game if you play the Salty Sixteen. We have rounded up 16 local badass margaritas to go head to head, because this is the bracket your Spring Break needs.

Not only do you get to weigh in on the central debates of our time (Does there need to be salt? Frozen or not frozen?), but your votes equal the best case scenario: more margaritas for you. Each time you vote, you’ll be entered to win gift cards from some of the Salty Sixteen restaurants. Keep voting in each round = potential for more margs.

While you’re out there, licking lips and squeezing limes, make sure to snap a pic of your Salty Sixteen marg and tag @mspmag or use the #mspmargmadness, and we’ll pick the top three posts at the end of the tourney, for prizes.

Think of how pro you’ll be by Cinco de Mayo. Limes up!

Pajarito: Habanero Cilantro Margarita

A bright spot on West 7th, Pajarito makes a marg which gives a soft kick to the mouth. Heat and freshness balanced. Maybe try their new signature one as a second. Also: get the queso fundido, you won’t be sorry.

Colita: Naked Dani

At one of the hottest restaurants in town, there’s a fluffy-looking glass with a perched rubber duck. Both delicious and fun, it blends a few blanco tequilas, along with lime, citrus kombucha, and a little orange ferment known as Seville. Also: any of the aguachiles are fresh bites of friendliness.

Lolito: Lolito Margarita

NKOTB in Stillwater, but with street cred from the same owners ad Lolo’s. It’s a simple marg, full of sour elegance, until you get to that sassy cilantro salt. Kapow. Also: How do you skip that snapper ceviche with a little mezcal in there?

Sonora Grill: Obregon

Longfellow’s stretch of Lake Street has long been known as a stop for a sassy drink. Obregon brings serrano pepper infused tequila around to the fresh side with a hit of fresh lime and basil syrup. Also: It’s time for eloté.

El Burrito Mpls: La Diva

It’s ladies night, and it’s feeling right with this big bowl of a marg. Laced with just the right balance of jalapeno and cucumber to keep it fresh. Also: Sampler platter, my friends, sampler platter.

Tinto Kitchen: Primero Impacto Margarita

After leaving Uptown for SoMinny, Tinto has only gotten better. This posh marg brings reposado with Grand Marnier into a mix with agave nectar, fresh lime, and fresh grapefruit juice for a rounded sip. Also: Crispy taquitos, and much of the menu, is gluten free.

Barrio: Macho Comacho

One of the OG creative margs, but still as zippy as the youngsters. Blackberry and blood orange is mixed with mixed with ancho-infused tequila and just splash of cava for sass. Also: the potato sopes filled with local goat cheese are a gift.

Rojo: Grilled Pineapple Margarita

Sure it’s a chain, but people pack those patios for good times. This marg is made with El Tosoro single barrel reposado, and gets a boost from grilled pineapple-jalapeno mix! Also: three-cheese quesadilla is $6 during happy hour.

Nico’s: Chile de Arbol Margarita

Have you seen their new digs off Como? Dead sexy and cool, like this spicy marg that balances the bite with organic agave nectar. Also: Daily tamale selection.

Bar Luchador: Spicy Margarita

This kicky bar near the U of M is cooler than your old college haunt. Proof is this spicy margarita that kicks you with a soft boot in the back of the throat, while kissing your face with fresh lime. Also: A sheet tray of chilaquiles nachos? Yes please.

Boca Chica: Classic Margarita

The Frias family is celebrating 50 years of good times at this District del Sol spot in St. Paul. That’s why we went with the classic, pure, limey and perfect. Also: If you haven’t had the bean & chorizo dip, you shouldn’t wait another 50 years.

Maya Cuisine: Maya-Rita

Sorry, not sorry that we came to party. And super not sorry that there’s an entire upside down bottle of Corona irrigating your margarita. Often, margs here are 2-4-1, so stay alert. Also: two words … salsa bar.

Baja Haus: Mango Haus Margarita

Wayzata is a lake community, with a swinging beach house that is Baja Haus. The mango marg isn’t too sweet, but gives the right fruity and salty dance in every glass (that goes fast). Also: chicken wings with a tequila miso glaze will change you.

Centro: Quincy Margarita

Oh the cool concoctions you can find here in Nordeast, but trust in the Quincy. It’s a classic with tequila, lime, and orange curacao, plus it’s on tap (which = pitchers!) Also: Papas Chingonas are not just fun to say, but little potatoes that are fun to eat.

Little Tijuana: WC’s Purrfect Margarita

Off of Eat Street, the edgy late night Little T’s beckons you by being supreme. The Purrrfect Marg is both simple (Cabritos reposado, Grand Marnier, and a splash of OJ) and a powerful Good Morning! Also: Have you met the Gigantic Nachos Supreme?

Lago Tacos: Strawberry Margarita

You have to have at least one on the bracket, right? A fruit bomb? Lago doesn’t mind a little slurry of fresh strawberry puree with a lick of tequila and triple sec. Also: Stuffed and beer-battered jalapenos are what you deserve after that.