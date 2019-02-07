What to Do on Valentine's Day 2019

× Expand Valentine's Day Couple

Figuring out the ultimate Valentine's Day date can be taxing, but don't worry, your friendly neighborhood mag editors are here to help! To make sure you can squeeze all kinds of love out of next week, we divided up the hottest events in town based on whether you're a drop dead romantic who's a sucker for pink hearts and roses, or would rather avoid the traditional schmaltz at all cost.

We'll keep adding as we find more things, keep checking back!

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Hewing Hotel Tullibee

For Luvuhhhs: Date Nights for the smitten or committed.

The Hewing Hotel's Tullibee restaurant's Valentine's Day dinner is a special prix-fixe menu for $50 per person with oysters, scallops, ribeye and dark chocolate ganache. Plus: hotel overhead.

At Bardo in Northeast Mpls., you and your perfect match will be served dishes and drinks that are as perfectly paired as the two of you are. The five course meal has a few different seating times for the $75 per person dinner.

Celebrate supper club-style at Birch’s on the Lake with a special Valentine's Day menu and entertainment from Erica West Group. Plus the special dinner runs Thu-Sa and you can opt in for a rose and sweet note on your table.

For the whole month of February, InterContinental at MSP Airport is offering a romantic lovebird package: get a king-sized bed, Champagne room delivery, double day passes to Elevations Spa, and $75 towards dinner at La Voya or Bradstreet Craftshouse.

Parties of two are invited to Stillwater's favorite wine haunt, domaćin Restaurant & Winebar for a special Valentine's Day four course menu at $100 per person, including wine pairings. Only a few seats left on this one.

A ticket to St. Genevieve's Valentine's Day tasting menu gets you a four course dinner with optional beverage pairings, oysters, and more. Remember there are canoodling seats at the bar available!

Win your Italian lover over at Terzo with a decadent four course dinner for $75. Wine pairings are available for an additional $50 per person. Across the street, Broders Cucina won't skimp on the good stuff just because you're eating at home. Grab their $50 takeout dinner for two: bread, salad, two entrees and a dessert that go great with your couch.

Keepsake Cidery down in Dundas is offering a five course, locally sourced meal that is both cooked and paired with their ciders and cider-braised lamb my be worth a drive. Be extra: rent a limo for the trip.

Dig in with your sweetie at Smack Shack! Suck down a dozen oysters and a bottle of bubbles for just $30.

St. Paul's charming fern-banked bistro is there for you. For $42 per person, Bar Brigade is preparing an elegant vegetable soup, seared scallops, and flourless chocolate cake.

Heart-shaped linzer cookies don't lie. Make sure they know that you know the best by pre-ordering Baker's Field baked treats.

Late night diners can still get in on Tilia's four course Valentine's Day tasting menu. Go see a movie, then amble over for 9pm rezzies and truffled ravioli. All will be good.

612Brew is challenging you to literally Lady-and-the-Tramp it. The Northeast brewery is bringing in Fresco's Foods for a Spaghetti and Meatball pop-up. Instagram or it didn't happen.

This says it all: Treat your sweetie to a meaty treaty for Jucy Lovers Date Night at Crooked Pint. Two lucys, two beers, and chocolate chip lucy for $40.

× Expand Courtesy of Angel Food Bakery & Donut Bar Angel Food Bakery and Donut Bar

For Galentines and Valenbros: The deepest love is the one for your chosen fam. Celebrate the love of your crew!

Prepare for your Galentine's Day breakfast feast with adorable heart-shaped donuts from Angel Food Bakery & Donut Bar. And if you need to change your luck, grab some of their JuJu voodoo donuts and cast a spell.

Bull Horn Food & Drink is throwing a Valentine's Day event for people of all relationship statuses. Share their $12 Dive Bar Prix-Fixe Dinner (that's three courses: wings/curds, burger with chips, and pudding) with a galentine or valenbro.

Boogie, boulder, and receive puppy smooches between food truck orders at the Minneapolis Bouldering Project's Valentine's Day DJ night. Day passes are $5.

Gather the gang for an educational and delicious night of wine tasting at The St. Paul Grill on February 16. The tasting includes food for $55 per person.

Modist Brewing Co. is pulling out all the stops, and cool pom-poms over neon laces, by turning their taproom into a roller rink. Skate rentals are available for $3.

You all know your favorite lines from the rom-coms of your kicky lives, why not go out and prove your superiority at Trivia Thursday: Romantic Comedies of the 90's at Urban Forage Winery.

The new and game-packed St. Paul Tap is Valentine's Special: large pizza, two craft beers, and $5 gaming card for $25.

× Expand Courtesy P.S. Steak

For Seekers: Will it be the night of all nights, finding the One of all Ones?

At Up-Down, Uptown's notorious video arcade, $35 will get you and your crew six domestic tall boys, 80 tokens, a heart shaped pizza, and a fanny pack that is sure to attract The One.

Pull up a seat at P.S. Steak's fancy new bar and maybe find that well-heeled human who also doesn't have plans?

Sally's Saloon is taking the awkward relationship status guesswork out of mingling with their Stoplight Party.

Find your like-minded humans at Vino & Vinyl, which will spin some Al Green tunes and talk about sparkling wines at Twin Cities Wine Education.

You guys: Actual speed dating on VD.

What's not to like about a room full of erotic poets? Check into Keiran's for the 25th Annual Valentine's Poetry Tournament where some hero will be crowned Erotic Poet Champion of the Year!

It's a Nuts & Bolts Singles Party on VD at the Uptown Tavern. That's subtle.

Better, go solo or grab some pals and head to the Dance Social at Broken Clock Brewing. Learn the fundamentals of latin partner dancing and meet new humans! They rotate so everyone gets the chance to learn and dance. Your $15 gets 45 min of dance instruction and a drink token for beer, kombucha, or root beer after class.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Modist Brewing

For Agnostics: No pink, no hearts, kill it with fire.

Glam Doll Donuts understands your need to say it plainly: Boy, Bye.

Screens can be soothing, we know. Take on the day GameWorks style with two hours of games and a specially made dinner menu – just $45 per couple or if you're really hungry, you.

Love can be hell, can't it? Hell's Kitchen is bringing in the Parisota Hot Club for some jamming entertainment.

Head to Bauhaus Brew Labs to dance to some live jazz with an IPA in one hand and a waffle from Sweet Gypsy Waffles in the other. Self-care = love.

Laugh it all off with Cy Amundson at his show at Acme Comedy Club. He likes Teen Wolf, so do we.

Mocking is a key survival tactic today. So The Unofficial's Official Un-Valentines Tasting Menu fits the bill. Five courses of dive bar food with boozy pairings and a healthy dose of perspective.

Uh, maybe this doesn't bode well for your best day, but it may wipe you out so that you wake up and it's suddenly Friday. All You Can Eat pancakes for $7 at HyVee.

Why not just get outta state! Head over the border to Hudson for a Black Hearts Party at the tasty Milwaukee Burger Company. They are cheering everything that is great about being single, so bring in a picture of you and your ex and let them shred it, and they will support you with FREE cheese curds. Plus they are tapping some excellent chocolate stouts.