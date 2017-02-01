Valentine Sips

× Expand Photograph by Terry Brennan Martinis at Esker Grove

For Cocktails: Esker Grove

At the Walker’s new bar, all drinks come in either a classic or contemporary version. The new martini, above, is garnished with wheatberries—a classic with a simple twist.

For Wine: Joan’s in the Park

This cozy, family-run steakhouse on Snelling Avenue in St. Paul has a stellar, affordable wine list. P.S. Its cocktails are great, too.

For Beer: Republic Seven Corners

It might be a low-key pub, but it has one of the best beer lists in the metro, from locals to Belgians to sours to ciders and beyond.