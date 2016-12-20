Two Noteworthy Restaurant Makeovers

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Fitzgerald's croquettes and Mercury Dining Room and Rail's burger Fitzgerald's croquettes and Mercury Dining Room and Rail's burger

Who doesn’t love a phoenix from the flames story? This fall, two new restaurants popped up in spots where another restaurant had recently failed. This is not a new story, this is what happens all the time: Molly Malone’s becomes Café Havanna becomes Haute Dish. But sometimes when the vanished restaurants were high-concept, aiming at something finer on the dining scene, and they get replaced with something more pedestrian, we have this tendency to fear the worst: that we are losing our food cred and becoming a metro full of burger-eating Wimpys. I, on the other hand, think it’s a signifier that we are just raising the game on more levels.

Fitzgerald’s is the reboot of Cathedral Hill’s ambitious experiment, The Salt Cellar. The latter bet that the St. Paul neighborhood would embrace tableside service, big steaks, and a return to nostalgic steak-house ambiance. Not the case. The Salt Cellar bar was busy but the dining room was empty, so the owners closed it and did a light rejiggering. Fitzgerald’s—named, of course, for the neighborhood’s favorite former resident—has opened up the space as one giant dining room with a huge square bar that doubles the size of the old one. Fitzgerald’s retains much of the look of The Salt Cellar, only now it feels more welcoming.

× Expand Fitzgerald's bar Fitzgerald's bar

The menu follows suit, trading $50 steaks and sauce Choron for tavern fare like nachos, wings, and pizza. To his credit, chef Graham Messenger is still using that beautifully built kitchen in the right ways, cooking scratch snacks and not resorting to prepackaged mozzie sticks or cheese sauce. He takes pub grub up a level with jalapeño and cheddar croquettes that have a delicate but sturdy crunch and loll on a silky béchamel sauce. I liked the sloppy Fitz burger cooked perfectly pink and oozing with Russian dressing and pickles, hitting all the right salty and tangy notes, but even more fun was the grilled mortadella sandwich with thick slabs of bologna mantled in provolone cheese and a briny chopped olive mix. There are still steaks here, but they’re more accessible. The steak sandwich and steak frites are a value at under $20. Does Cathedral Hill need another tavern? The lines say yes.

On the other side of the river, downtown Minneapolis saw the closing of the Austro-Hungarian homage Brasserie Zentral, despite it being surrounded by new condo projects. Dreamed up by the team behind Meritage, Zentral guessed incorrectly that enough diners wanted something more adult and refined—that there was a healthy gap in old-world European dining to be filled. Though critically acclaimed with the highest honors across the board, it couldn’t cut it. In stepped the Blue Plate Group, known for urban diners like Highland Grill. It grabbed up the space and turned it into Mercury Dining Room and Rail. The transformation has brightened up the room with white walls and azure-colored booths. Blue Plate also removed the awnings to open the windows to the city life on the streets. The room has a new vibrancy and friendliness, despite having relatively little work done to it.

× Expand Mercury bar Mercury bar

The menu at Mercury is broad and full of dishes to please suits and condo dwellers alike, from steaks to fried chicken. One of my favorite things they’ve brought to the neighborhood is breakfast. There are plenty of quick morning meals to be had in the skyways, but not many places to sit and have a meeting to start your day. Breakfast highlights here include the Train 62, a toasty biscuit and turkey sausage sandwich, and the rich cheddar grits with thick slab bacon and a poached egg swiped with barbecue butter. Some breakfast dishes are available all day for those who like eggs for dinner. Lunchers can choose from a big list of sandwiches and salads. The basics, like egg salad and chicken salad, are solid renditions, and the burger is an unabashed celebration of American cheese—gooey and beefy in all the right ways. The happy hours offer fresh-cut chips in onion dip, warm cheddar popovers, and gobs of truffle fries.

Overall, both places are good, worthy local evolutions for their neighborhoods, bringing quality casual, scratch-made food. Neither spot will earn effusive critical acclaim, but that’s not what they’re aiming for. They’ve read their neighborhoods and are feeding people what they want. That more diners want burgers than want tableside steak does not signify the death of fine dining. If anything, it shows that people are eating out more often (burgers are everyday eating, steak is still special occasion). Perhaps the previous concepts failed because they were holding onto a former ideal of upscale eating that was no longer relevant to neighborhood eaters.

The bottom line: There’s room here for both casual and high-end fare. From cooks to customers, our food scene is figuring itself out. For now, I’m perfectly happy that I can eat foie today at Meritage and a burger tomorrow at Mercury. Mercury Dining Room and Rail, 505 Marquette Ave. S., Mpls., 612-728-1111, mercurympls.com; Fitzgerald’s on Cathedral Hill, 173 Western Ave. N., St. Paul, 651-219-4013, fitzgeraldsstpaul.com