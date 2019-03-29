Target Field Food: What to Eat at a Twins Game 2019

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Boomstick

For what seems like the 47th year in a row, but is actually only like the fifth, we dutifully went to Target Field on opening day and ate all the new foods (and also drank all the new drinks) so that you don't have to. Here, read the results while we take naps.

New Foods 2019

Boomstick

Section 127

× 1 of 3 Expand Boomstick × 2 of 3 Expand Boomstick × 3 of 3 Expand Boomstick Prev Next

The two-foot-long Boomstick, $27

Steph March: GET IT. Shut up, I love this. This is the funnest thing at the stadium this year! I predict a ton of Instagram shots of people Lady-and-the-Tramping it up with this dog snake. Beside the guffaw factor, that's a beefy big hot dog with totally worthy toppings. I dare you to take less than 7 innings to eat it all yourself.

Drew Wood: GET IT... but maybe not if you're eating alone. Seriously, if you're a family of four, maybe even five, this actually-tasty-wiener might be the most cost-efficient way to feed your whole crew. Sans kids? No problem. Feel free to Lady and the Tramp it with your wife, significant other, or BFF. No judgement here. When you have the guts to walk through the bustling concourse with five pounds of hot dog, you earn the right to eat it however the hell you want to.

Soul Bowl

Section 120

× 1 of 3 Expand Soul Bowl × 2 of 3 Expand Soul Bowl × 3 of 3 Expand Chef Gerard Klass of Soul Bowl Prev Next

Pick 2 for $10, Pick 3 for $11

SM: GET IT. This is a custom mix and match bowl situation, so really your sky is your limit. It's about picking the mix, and I was happiest with our choice of mac n' cheese base, topped with jerk chicken. But, after snacking on our rice/corn/BBQ beef bowl, I might go back and add that corn to the chicken situation.

DW: GET IT. These dudes have a cool backstory, but more importantly, they're really, really good at making really, really yummy soul food. They had some opening day jitters brought on by being slammed with a line that stretched two sections, but it didn't effect the final product one bit. BBQ beef bowl, FTW.

Chicken & Waffle Cone

Sections 109, 311

× Expand Chicken and Waffle Cone

Chicken & Waffle Cone, $10.50

SM: SKIP IT. This feels like when I got up my courage to ask Nate Miller to go to Sadies with me and he said he couldn't because of a wrestling match. It's that sad.

DW: SKIP IT. If I were actual chicken and waffles, I would write a cease and desist letter to whoever thought they could pull the wool over our eyes by taking regular chicken strips, putting them in a regular waffle cone, drizzling some maple syrup on it, and claiming there was any sort of equivalency to the real thing. The lil' strip of candied bacon that was served with it was alright though.

Craft Sandwiches

Section 114

× Expand Craft Sandwiches The Grown Up Grilled Cheese, Philly Cheesesteak, and Peanut Butter n' Jelly Candied Bacon Sandwich.

Grown Up Grilled Cheese, $8

SM: YOUR CALL. It was just a bit slippery with that tomato slapped in there and the toasting was a bit sketchy, but really if you offer me a grilled cheese, I want it to be a grilled CHEEEEEEEEEEESE. But flavor was kinda nice.

DW: YOUR CALL. Steph and I are doing lots of agreeing here, but that's only because most of the 2019 new food cull was pretty cut and dried. This was just way too sloppy to justify what small bit of solid flavor there was was.

Philly Cheesesteak, $10

SM: SKIP IT. I didn't hate it, I didn't love it. I'm not a Philly Cheesesteak fanatic, so I'm not gonna get all textbook about peppers and wiz, but I'm also not gonna slap down a Benjamin for that.

DW: SKIP IT. If you're into the Philly cheeses at places like The Great Steak, then you'll be into this because that's almost exactly what it is. But since when it comes to mid-mall snacking, I'm more of a grab a slice of Sbarro and keep on walking sort of a guy, this just wasn't in my wheelhouse.

Peanut Butter n' Jelly Candied Bacon Sandwich, $10

SM: GET THIS. Shockingly good, and that is high praise from someone who is like Paris-Hilton over this baconification of food phase. The key is that they get those strips crisp and crunchy so that you're not pulling out flabby bites of flaccid pork. No one likes that. The peanut butter? So, so right.

DW: GET THIS. I hate everything this sandwich stands for, but love what it is. (I don't quite know what that means, but I wrote it down when I took my first bite of it, so I'm standing by it.) Seriously, though, I really do hate that I like this delicious sandwich.

Hot Indian

Section 120

× Expand Hot Indian Vegan Channa Rice Bowl

Vegan Channa Rice Bowl, $11

SM: GET IT You will never miss the meat with all that spicy, rich FLAVOR ripping around your mouth. So filling, and so warming, and you can still go get your Boomstick in the next inning.

DW: GET IT. Pretty much a broken record over here when it comes to Hot Indian Foods anywhere, be that at Target Field, their truck, their store, or the State Fair. They just always have so many distinct, subtle flavors that manage to show through, even on items they're making on a food cart in the concourse of a baseball field.

Townball Tavern

× 1 of 2 Expand Townball Tavern Philly Steak Fries, Buffalo Tater Tots, and Street Corn Dogs at Townball Tavern. × 2 of 2 Expand Buffalo Tater Tots at Townball Tavern Prev Next

Philly Steak Fries, $10

SM: YOUR CALL. I would need at least three beers to enjoys these. Tall beers.

DW: YOUR CALL. The steak on these was better than the steak on the actual Philly sandwich, but the fries are all wrong for this application. A better choice would've been waffle fries. To me, in order for this thing to really work in a stadium, it's gotta function less like poutine (fork as delivery method) and more like nachos (chip as delivery method). Waffle fries, the chip of fries, would've done the trick.

Buffalo Tater Tots, $10

SM: GET IT. I liked these, the spicy stuff was inside the tot! No saucy fingers, tho I would have asked for a side of sauce anyway because they're not Smarchy hot enough. But fun and poppable.

DW: GET IT. I was certain these were going to be dry because they are like big dense cubes of food. Cool news: they weren't. The inside was kinda swimming in buffalo sauce, which kinda kept everything that touched it pretty well lathered.

Street Corn Dogs, $10

SM: YOUR CALL. They were cute little nubbins of a corn dog, and it's nice fresh change to get them with taco fixin's, like jalapeño and pico de gallo. I was just missing the mustard.

DW: GET IT. This is the longest into one of these things that it's ever taken for Steph and I to disagree. Nice. Back to the review... I have two kids under the age of 8, so I eat A LOT of mini corndogs these days, and I can attest that these (crispy and kinda sweet) are better than most mini corn dogs even without the fixins, which take them up even another notch.

Bat & Barrel

× Expand It's Greek to Me Shareable Board

It's Greek to Me Shareable Board, $42 (also available: a Barrio taco board for $45, and a Rowdydow BBQ board for $42)

SM: GET IT, if you are a gaggle of humans who are gathering at B&B for a quick bite before the game, or a Ladies League who wants to perch on the outdoor patio and snack instead of finding your seats. It's a lot of food, and this board in particular is heartier than you think (6 fat chicken skewers!). That feta is bonkers good.

DW: GET IT. The one we tried, The Greek, is almost sacrilegiously not baseball food like, at all, but it proved both a good value for the money, and also incredibly complex in terms of ingredients. We grazed off of this thing for like a half hour and I never had the same bite twice.

Curds & Cakes Cheese Curds

× Expand Curds & Cakes Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds, $8/$15

SM: YOUR CALL. I am a woman divided. Usually these huge puffs are too bready and too coagulated for me to champion, but the other day they delivered that perfect salty bite that I was looking for. Never the $15, though.

DW: YOUR CALL. Because whenever the question is cheese curds the answer is yes.

Roots for the Home Team

Section 101

× Expand Bollywood Smash Salad at Roots

Bollywood Smash Salad, $12

SM: GET IT! Caveat, these guys weren't there on opening day, and this shot was from the media preview day. But if I know one thing, it's that this Urban Roots program is a damn good thing for the city, and those kids know how to make a damn fine salad. Would eat every game, but they're only there on weekends, starting Memorial Day.

DW: N/A. Steph was there for the media preview, so she tried this, but since they didn't have it on opening day, I did not. Looks kinda nifty though.

New Drinks 2019

Summit Beer Cabin Crusher

× Expand Summit Beer Cabin Crusher

Cabin Crusher, $11

SM: GET IT. I would crush your cabin for this. Really of all the craft beers flowing through the taps by #gate34 are pretty great, use your line time to figure out what you like and where you're headed. You really can't go wrong with this selection of locals that will include the Surly Rosé and that new grapefruit beer by Fulton, once the season gets rolling.

DW: Your Call. I agree with Steph that this is a solid cabin beer. A true, Minnesota lawn mower beer. The only reason I'm not endorsing is that, if I'm going to go with a $11 premium beer at Target Field, I need the beer itself to be a little bigger in flavor and ABV. But, that's just me.

Margaritas

× Expand Townball Tavern Margaritas

Tiki Margarita on left, Honey Smoke Margarita on right

SM: SKIP IT. Welp. Did someone drop the cotton candy in those drinks? I don't like that much sugar in my tequila. Limes and salt are my ride or die.

DW: SKIP IT. No comment.

Mimosa Mary

× Expand Mimosa Mary

Mimosa Mary, $16

SM: SKIP IT. Unless you have scurvy and need some vitamin C stat, you are only buying a massive sugar headache. Go back to the Mary with just a massive pickle next year please.

DW: SKIP IT. If you like Tang, you'll like this.

The #Gate34 Experience

× 1 of 7 Expand Gate 34 at Target Field × 2 of 7 Expand Gate 34 at Target Field × 3 of 7 Expand Glueck's Pretzels × 4 of 7 Expand Spinning Wylde × 5 of 7 Expand Spinning Wylde × 6 of 7 Expand Adam Turman at Gate 34 × 7 of 7 Expand Faribault Woolen Mill Co. at Gate 34 Prev Next

A new addition to the stadium this year is the #Gate34 area that has totally revamped the entryway coming off 4th Street. They've added bright green turf, lawn games, and a market area featuring a rotation of local food and retail vendors. The vendors will stay the same during a series, and will make multiple appearances during the season.

While we know that everyone's favorite cotton candy makers, Spinning Wylde, will be there at some point, we missed out on their Dill Pickle cotton candy with the opening series. But there were Thumbs Cookies, so that's a win. How do we feel about it in general?

SM: I like the feel of the place, the turf is a nice soft spot to cop a squat if you need a moment to hork your Gluek's pretzels in beer cheese. It's like a little Magic 8 Ball, shake it up, see what you get.

DW: As a man with kids who cannot yet sit through an entire baseball game without going crazy, I am glad a place like this now exists at Target Field. Just please, people, for the love of all that is holy in this world, don't make spreading out a blanket for picnic selfies the first thing you do upon walking through the ticket styles at gate 34. There was already enough of that done on opening day to last us the whole year.

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to the latest local food and dining buzz.