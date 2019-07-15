Essential Twin Cities Sausages for Grilling Season

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Minnesota Sausages

We may not be a hot dog town, but the snap of a good sausage punctuates our summer. Perhaps it’s our German heritage, this tradition of fresh and smoked sausages in nearly every meat case and at almost every deli counter. That said, our butchers don’t feel too beholden to convention: They seize the opportunity to add some flash to these fleeting grill days. Pay no mind to the (what the hell?) gummy-bear brats of a few years ago. Local wursters meet the summer with new recipes and flavors. Provençal chicken sausage, minted lamb brats, or currywurst links might become the new stars of your backyard. You’ll know when you’re standing over the grill, eating them straight from the grate. Cook’s choice.

Mighty Spark

Born as Man Cave Craft Eats and sold at the Minneapolis Farmers Market, these chicken, gouda, and Riesling brats now appear in grocery stores under the name “Mighty Spark.” (Note: You still need lighter fluid.)

St Paul Meat Shop

Sure there’s an all-American Fulton beer brat in the case. But how’re you gonna pass up the chicken Provençal sausage? Get a brioche bun and some aioli and demand that people call you by your new French name, Fifi.

Debate at length which mustard should adorn your link. Just promise us you’ll leave the ketchup for the fries.

Gerhards

German to the core, the bier brats include a local German-style brew from Bauhaus Brew Labs (where you can often find Gerhard’s food truck).

The (precooked) classic Polish can be eaten as-is, or given a flame kiss to crack that skin. Or link up with Moroccan lamb sausage, tinged with turmeric.

× Expand Kramarczuk

Butcher and The Boar

You don’t need to cram yourself into the busy Hennepin Avenue restaurant to get these finely crafted sausages. You can look for them at Lunds & Byerlys.

Lowry Hill Meats

Chef Erik Sather keeps his meat case rotating with interesting flavors like this curry-wurst. Made fresh in-house from animals they break down by hand, the brat of the summer might be the cheeseburger brat with crisped bacon and cheese.

Sentyrz Market

The Nordeast supermarket—long home to smoked onion, beer, and cheese brats—just added a whole new deli case for fresh daily links.