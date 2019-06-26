Is Hard Seltzer the New Drink for Summer?

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Third Street Brewhouse, Lift Bridge, and Fair State Brewing

This season’s most-buzzed-about sipper from local breweries has nothing to do with IPAs, IBUs, or even hops.

Boozy, carbonated water, known as hard seltzer, just may be the can of summer. Brewers are jumping on the trend that started in the ’90s with Zima— the first clear, carbonated, flavored malt beverage.

Now it’s the LaCroix generation’s turn with hard seltzer. After witnessing the explosive success of national brands like White Claw, which made the seltzer category a $500 million market, local craft brewers realized they could get in on the gig.

Third Street Brewhouse in Cold Spring launched its Hula brand last summer, with flavors like mango-papaya and pineapple-guava. Lift Bridge became the first in the metro to put hard seltzer on tap. Its cans, including flagship cranberry-apple-flavored Northwoods Juice Box, are about to hit store shelves. Hard Water, the line from Fair State Brewing, comes in two flavors: lemongrass-ginger and hibiscus-orange.

The appeal is clear: Hard seltzer is a refreshing gluten-free alternative to beer, sporting only half the calories and carbs but all the buzz.

Most cans hover in the 5 percent ABV area (which makes an afternoon of lake drinking easier than, say, a 12 percent ABV glass of rosé). Plus, with less sugar, you’re more likely to dodge a wicked hangover. And, given that 70 percent of hard seltzer dollars are coming from women, compared to craft beer’s 30 percent, this category seems to be opening up a new lane of drinkers in the competitive brewery market. You can bet this is a trend that’s not going away soon.