Where to Eat Local Empanadas

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Boludo Empanadas

Food trends come and go, but handheld pockets of stuffed pastry are eternal. Right now, it seems that Argentinian empanadas—literally meaning “wrapped in bread”—are having a bit of a moment in the Twin Cities. What’s new? We suddenly have dedicated empanada eateries where flavors run from the traditional to the thrilling. Here are three bites that prove the point.

Boludo Empanadas

Facundo De Fraia pinching dough Facundo De Fraia pinching dough

Facundo De Fraia is the childhood friend that chef Daniel del Prado lured here from Argentina (by way of Seattle) to make leek-and-gorgonzola empanadas for his Linden Hills restaurant, Martina. But De Fraia has branched out, with partner Teddy Kordonowy, and opened his first empanada shop, in the former Birdie space on Nicollet. Five flavors live on the menu board: the already-renowned leek-and-gorgonzola empanada, chicken, a spicy and redolent beef picadillo, spinach, and jamon y queso (ham and cheese). All can be made with gluten-free dough. There are only a few seats, but they have been steadily occupied since November. Plan for takeout or stand there and shove warm stuffed pastry in your face. Plenty of on-the-run humans opt for par-baked empanadas which slip easily into a warm oven later. The shop also offers six pizzas, a chorizo sandwich, and a couple of salads if you need to round out the dinner. Yes, you’re putting empanadas into the dinner rotation. 3749 Nicollet Ave., Mpls., 612-965-2858, boludoempanadas.com

Quebracho

We found these at the Linden Hills Holiday Market in December. Quebracho sells charcuterie and meat pies, but Belen Rodriguez’s goal is to recreate the feeling of Argentina’s traditional Sundays, when extended family gather and eat together. She makes three kinds of empanadas: chicken with sofritto, spinach with ricotta, and beef with green olives and hard-boiled eggs. Rodriguez can point to some serious kitchen cred, having cooked both locally and as an intern at 1884 Restaurante, celeb chef Francis Mallmann’s spot in the Argentinian city of Mendoza. Quebracho has also popped up at Lowry Hill Meats while looking for a permanent location. But Rodriguez will fill special orders for you. Landlords of Minneapolis: Give this woman a storefront. quebrachomn.com

DelSur Empanadas

DelSur Empanada DelSur for sure, branded with love.

DelSur’s food truck has been roaming the streets since 2016, with buddies Nico Nikolov and Diego Montero offering creative empanadas and a signature lomito (like a torta, with all the good, messy layers of veg and sauce and special-cut tenderloin, under a crusty bun). The friends recently opened a counter-service shop in a Minnetonka strip mall. Smartly, it’s located just down from Unmapped Brewing, because beer and empanadas make a worthy match. You’ll find nine varieties, including traditional chorizo with potatoes, ham and cheese, sweet corn pepped up with red pepper, wild mushroom with a five-cheese blend, and sweet beef with salty green olives. You’ll know which one you’re about to bite into by inspecting the little pastry initials stamped on the side. HC means ham and cheese, while CH stands for chorizo. Pay attention! 14725 Excelsior Blvd., Minnetonka, 952-303-6081, delsurempanadas.com