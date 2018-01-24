Twin Cities Chefs Share Their Ultimate Super Bowl Snacks

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams

The Super Bowl requires super snacking. To celebrate the party this year, we knew we needed to take it to the house—that is, the rec room. So we pitted a few all-star local chefs against each other in the ultimate Super Chef Snackdown Smackdown. The challenge? Come up with an irresistible, couch-surfing party snack. Who wins the nachos battle? Who walks away with the best wings recipe? You do. Now, time to cast your vote.

Battle #1: NACHOS!

× Expand Chef Mike Brown Nachos

Contender: Chef Mike Brown

Home field: Travail Kitchen & Amusements / Pig Ate My Pizza

Dish: Couchos

Game-changer: Bacon fat and Craisins

No one should be shocked that a food wizard like Mike Brown cuts his tortillas into long, crazy shapes before frying them up. Brownie makes his own refried beans with a pint of bacon fat (!), and simmers a sauce of vanilla, cumin, and Craisins—yes, Craisins—for his roast chicken. His topping involves equal parts sharp cheddar and Brie, finished by one Kraft Single.

Chef’s motivational speech: “Shout out to Hy-Vee which has great jalapeño-, goat cheese-, and garlic-stuffed green olives!”

Get the recipe: Couchos

× Expand Chef Janene Holig Nachos

Contender: Chef Janene Holig

Home field: Hot Indian Food Truck and Eatery

Dish: Naanchos

Game-changer: Naan for chips and “Quickles”

Holig likes to riff on the snack classics: Her signature Indurritos (Indian burritos) enjoy a firm following. Here, she cuts naan into wedges, giving the bread a quick oven toast. Once it’s crisp, she pours on a chickpea and chicken mix that’s been simmering in a spicy tomato sauce. Next, a strong layer of mozzarella and, finally, some “Quickles”—quick-pickled cukes, peppers, and onions.

Chef’s motivational speech: “I had a few drinks while I was inventing these, so you know they’ll be great for game day!”

Get the recipe: Naanchos

Battle #2: WINGS!

× Expand Chef Ann Kim's Super Bowl Wings

Contender: Chef Ann Kim

Home field: Young Joni / Pizzeria Lola / Hello Pizza

Dish: Salsa Macha Grilled Wings

Game-changer: Fire-grilled!

While Kim is our local pizza maven—she basically perfected kimchi as a pizza topping—she’s got no problem throwing down on a wing-ding. She seals her wings in a marinade, including garlic, lime, cilantro, honey, and chilies. No less than seven hours later, she takes those wings and drummies to a wood-fired grill for a nice char. Then she tosses them with her version of salsa macha, a traditional Mexican thick paste of blended chilies, pepitas, garlic, and oregano. Top with cilantro and limes for a fresh kick in the mouth.

Chef’s motivational speech: “These have a fresher kick than wings with boring old hot sauce. There is a ton of Veracruz flavor in each bite.”

Get the Recipe: Salsa Macha Grilled Chicken Wings

× Expand Chef Jack Riebel Super Bowl Wings

Contender: Chef Jack Riebel

Home field: The Lexington

Dish: Jack’s Jerk Wings

Game-changer: Marathon marinade and Scotch bonnet chilies

Riebel spends his nights cooking classic pot pies in St. Paul’s most iconic supper club. But his heart often remains in Hawaii, with the food he eats on vacation. Like most chefs, he prefers a whole wing, which marinates for up to 12 hours in a spicy jerk mix featuring tamarind, cinnamon, allspice, and Scotch bonnet chilies. Oven roast them, then top with his mango-habanero sauce.

Chef’s motivational speech: “You can’t blow people’s mouths off with heat. You have to bring in something softer like mango to cushion the blow.”

Get the recipe: Jack's Jerk Wings

The Snackdown Smackdown Bracket Battle