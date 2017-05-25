Now Trending: Local Chefs Rescuing Iconic Bars on the Edge

× Expand Heggies pizza Photography by Caitlin Abrams Doug Flicker’s new bar will serve his Heggies Pizza creations.

Sitting at an industry dinner last year, I joked with a few restaurant chefs/owners about their off-the-clock eating habits. It turns out Erick Harcey of Upton 43 loves gas station fare. I had this whole plan to follow him into a convenience store with a video camera to capture his shenanigans, which usually involve filling a cup with nacho cheese, adding some sort of chip, then dipping in a few roller dogs. Don’t judge him—he has a long drive at the end of the night up to his place in Cambridge (and the cheesy, doggy situation fits in his cup holder).

At said dinner, there was also much discussion about preferred frozen pizzas, and about the rumored Doug Flicker–Heggies collaboration, which turned out to be true. You can’t eat foie gras every day. You just can’t.

Given this reality, it’s not all that surprising that the high-end restaurant kids have begun buying up a number of iconic local bars.

Flicker and wife Amy Greeley bought the Sunrise Inn in south Minneapolis and are turning it into Bull’s Horn Food & Drink. The Sunrise was crusty, to say the least, and there was a clear need for a good scrubbing. But for the most part it will stay a good ol’ neighborhood dive bar with a juke box, flat-top burgers, bar pizza, and dead animal heads. Flicker has some experience in this realm. He has fond memories of growing up at his family’s Flicker’s Liquors bar in Pierz, Minnesota. Greeley has done an extensive tour of Wisconsin dive bars to find inspiration for new floor tiling and appropriate taxidermy.

Carrie McCabe-Johnston and Jasha Johnston of Nightingale, meanwhile, are taking on Mortimer’s in Uptown and Dusty’s Bar in Northeast, the latter of which is home to a much-loved dago sandwich. Johnston has been a bartender at Mort’s for 19 years, so he’s hardly a newbie to that game. And Hola Arepa owners Christina Nguyen and Birk Grudem recently bought the Deuce Deuce in Nordeast, a manky former strip club that they’ll be retooling into a Vietnamese street food spot called Hai Hai.

× Expand Viking Bar Viking Bar

We’ve had other bar saves in the past few years, like the CC Club being bought by Lynn Gordon of the French Meadow, and the Viking Bar reopening after years of neglect. But with all the condos being erected, it’s likely a few more could go the way of the dodo.

And though each of these chefs has a different vision for their new project, they seem to share a philosophy that success isn’t always about trading up to the glitzier, shinier option. Success can mean saving something old and time-worn and preserving a piece of the past while, say, updating a beloved bar pizza.

Now if only Erick Harcey would save an endangered gas station. Can you imagine how good those roller dogs would be?