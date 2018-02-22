Try These Non-Alcoholic Essentials for a Healthier Bar

× Expand Photo by Maskot/Getty Images Group at table toasting with drinks

As spring sneaks up on you, maybe you’re thinking of diving into a Whole30 kind of life and losing the booze. Time to get into shape—inside and out—right? Good news: Teetotalers are hot right now! And it’s never been easier to stock your non-alcoholic bar cart with more than just Diet Coke and LaCroix.

Local bartenders at spots like Parlour and Spoon and Stable have found a well of juices, tonics, bitters, and herbs that give the N/A sipper a full drinking experience. Here’s how to play along at home.

Made in England and available online, this clear concoction represents the world’s first non-alcoholic distilled spirit. The somewhat mysterious process involves the maceration of herbs and botanicals in a mixture of neutral grain spirit and water. Next, the good people at Seedlip distill this potion and remove the alcohol. The resulting (unsweetened) spirit reveals focused flavors. The bottle called Garden 108 tastes fresh, light, and floral, while Spice 94 leans into its aromatics, all citrus and woodsy—free from the burn of alcohol. The Garden 108 seems perfect for spring: Splashed with a bit of tonic, it evokes fresh pea pods and young leaves. seedlipdrinks.com

Shrubs are basically drinking vinegars that can produce wickedly flavored concoctions in seconds, without all that muddling and infusing. Our favorite brand, out of Northeast Minneapolis, sells six flavors that make any bubbly water into something pippy. Pineapple habanero delivers a tropical kick, while the apple ginger mixes with cranberry juice to produce some serious alchemy. thetwistedshrub.com

Made in Minneapolis with all-natural ingredients, this tonic syrup will terminate your Schweppes-and-lime habit. The ingredients include cinchona bark steeped with organic herbs, citrus oils, and hints of spice. You can drink this quinine-laced beauty straight up, or mix it up with a springy hit of Seedlip. ­bluehenn.com

Bitters can add that extra boost you didn’t know you needed. Serve a Spring Grove soda in a champagne flute and knock in a few drops of Jamaican No. 1 to balance out the sweetness. Or consider a little blood orange and soda water hit with the chamomile- and jasmine-scented Bolivar bitters. Who even needs booze? bittercube.com