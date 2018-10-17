Tori 44 is Upping the Game and Making Its Own Ramen Noodles

Over the last few years, ramen has successfully shed its reputation as dorm food, while captivating local eaters at small shops dedicated to the art of the Japanese noodle bowl. These spots have madly worked on perfecting signature bowls brimming with pork belly and daikon and just-soft eggs. Yet none have regularly crafted their own ramen noodles. Until now. In June, Tori 44 in North Minneapolis took up the challenge.

Photography by Caitlin Abrams Getting the right texture, weight, and chew for a long, thin ramen noodle can be hard to achieve. The wrong gluten mix can mean a heavy noodle. Tori's Jason Dorweiler set out to find the perfect recipe. Dorweiler purchased the heavy commercial equipment—he briefly worried the floor might cave in—from the former owners of Canton Noodle, in Minneapolis. "It was the obvious next step," he said. "If you're serious about ramen, you want to make your own noodles." After four or five batches, the Tori 44 ramen crew hit its stride. By using partly organic flour and omitting eggs, Dorweiler found the noodle he wanted. It's elastic, but not tough; it's also healthier and more accessible to vegan eaters. You can buy one-pound packs of noodles at the restaurant for $6, but Dorweiler is working on deals with co-ops, so they'll soon be more widely available. The noodles that land in your bowl at Tori 44 (and Tori in St. Paul) have achieved that balance of springiness and chew. Kor dee yuh ramen with chicken , yu choy, sprouts, mushrooms, sesame, and black garlic oil.