Top Picks for Hard Cider This Fall

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams A glass of cider at No. 12 Cider House No. 12 Cider House’s tasting room overlooks the Deer Lake Orchard in Buffalo.

Facing the winter of 1860 or 1861—no one knows, exactly—Peter M. Gideon was down to his last eight bucks and his coat was full of holes. Things were dark for the abolitionist, temperance fan, and active communicator with spirits. The 350 apple trees he had planted near Lake Minnetonka were all dead, save one lone crabapple. Suddenly, biographers later recounted, “an invisible being came to him and told him to write to a certain address in the state of Maine for apple seeds.” He sent off his last cash, perhaps reminding his wife, Wealthy, of the tale of Jack and his magic beanstalk. But lo! That invisible being was spot-on, because by 1868 Gideon’s last tree and new seeds had created the very first apple that was bigger and sweeter than a crabapple and could live in the #North: the Wealthy.

The Wealthy proved to be the root of so much. It is the parent apple to many northern apples, including our 20th-century bedrock, the Haralson. The Wealthy also initiated the University of Minnesota’s famed experiments in breeding fruits, which have continued to this day—in 1878 the state of Minnesota established a State Experimental Fruit Farm that Gideon led. The Wealthy also focused our local apple culture in one particular direction: apple orchards that supply farmers and consumers with a crop of fresh, local fruit. Other states like Michigan and New York instead went down a road of industrial apple production, for products like apple juice concentrate and applesauce. Oregon and Washington went into durable-shipping apples for grocery stores. Minnesota’s distinct apple culture made us a state of little farmstead apple orchards and intellectual apple property. The U of M developed the popular star apple Honeycrisp within the same fruit program Gideon and his invisible helpers began.

Today, university fruit breeders believe they’ve got the next pop star, a progeny of the Honeycrisp that is even a little tastier and will ripen a few weeks earlier, while staying fresh months longer. This miracle apple will be known as the Rave on the West Coast but called First Kiss here in Minnesota, to let locals know it’s the thing we want most: local. (Longing for a First Kiss? Start hunting. Around 50 orchards in the state got early test seedlings, some of which have become mature trees, like those at Gilby’s in Aitkin. It may appear under its original experimental name, MN55. West Coast Raves aren’t expected in stores until next summer.)

Of course, one of the biggest stories in Minnesota food lately has been Minnesota drink, what with all those breweries and distilleries busily transforming our cities. Our apple orchards have seen a parallel evolution unfolding: A new generation of the apple-fascinated has been taking our distinct apples, distinct climate, and distinct drinkers to create ciders, brandy, and pommeau that make local apple season suddenly full of new thrills. Which are the best? I tried a few dozen and present to you the most astonishingly beautiful creations you really ought to try for apple season—consider me your very own invisible being urging you on.

Dara’s Top Apple Drinks

Keepsake Cidery: Heartwood

Nate Watters and his wife, Tracy Jonkman, moved to Minnesota because they knew it was apple country and they wanted to make cider. They found organic land next to a basswood forest in Dundas, 50 minutes south of the Cities, and in 2014 planted an organic apple orchard with trees trellised on wires like grape vines. Watters is the cider-maker, and his first ciders from these plantings were released over the last year. Each is more startling and revelatory of the possibilities of local cider than the next. My current favorite is Heartwood, which tastes something like a Berliner Weisse beer. Lemon pale and cloudy, it’s a sour, yeasty, kvass-scented arrow built on a tart apple shaft. It unveils itself like Scheherazade in a glass, throwing off veils of sherried almonds, obscuring them again with flash-bangs of lime and custard. The Dundas cidery is a must-visit to see the cider-apple trees, like Charlie Brown Christmas trees, scrawny and laden with fruit, and to find out what the funky, brisk, bright face of Minnesota farm cider can be. “The whole world is jealous of our acidity,” says Watters. “In England they have tannin [in cider]; that’s great for them. I don’t want to be on shelves in L.A. I want people in L.A. to come here on vacation for cider—they’ll say, I want the world’s best high-acid cider. Time to drive around Minnesota.” 4609 E. 135th St., Dundas, 413-552-8872, keepsakecidery.com

Sweetland Orchard: Northern Spy

Gretchen Perbix is one of the mothers of the local modern cider industry, both a founder and the president of the new Minnesota Cider Guild. She and husband Mike’s orchard and cidery have long produced the definitive new Minnesota cider: the all-local orchard, all U of M apple, pleasantly rustic and unfiltered Scrumpy Original. It’s a cider that’s as tart and friendly as a good glass of lemonade, reliant as it is mainly on acidic and bright Haralson apples. Her Northern Spy, however, is a swoon. It’s made with 100 percent Northern Spy apples, the New York varietal named for a popular abolitionist novel about a man who posed as a slave-catcher to help slaves escape north. The cider is champagne-like, with a pale gold hue, a braid of apple and frangipane, pastry aromas, and a dried lemon finish. Perbix is planting new cider varieties for the university and some three-dozen new varieties next year for her own research and experiments. This makes the Sweetland tasting room the most likely place to find apples that will blow your mind, like the Scarlet Surprise, an apple with a green skin and red flesh. Perbix believes it might be particularly good for cider, and the only way to know is to grow it, press it, and find out. “I’m trying to figure out what the future of Minnesota cider is,” says Perbix. “Minnesota has never been the center of the apple-growing universe, but that might be OK. We’re a pretty immature cider culture, but that also means people don’t have preconceptions and can be brought around just by trying something really good.” 26205 Fairlawn Ave., Webster, 651-252-4337, sweetlandorchard.com

No. 12 Cider House: Chestnut Semi-Dry

Founded in 2011 by two home cider-makers who have been friends since third grade, No. 12 has a tasting room at the Deer Lake Orchard in Buffalo. Open weekends, it’s the only place you can try all eight of their ciders. The Chestnut Semi-Dry is my favorite, made with the U of M’s 1946 star Chestnut Crabapple, as well as other apples, and it’s terrifically complex. It offers scents as diverse as seawater, roses, and vanilla ice cream, leading to a bracing dry finish. “We believe the market is going to come around to dry,” co-owner Colin Post tells me. “I think cider is undiscovered. In a lot of ways, there are as many varieties of cider as there are of beer—if you think stouts, pale ales, porters, there are just as many, or more, apple varieties and ways of treating them. It can be infinitely complex. It’s just that it has to be dry, because sweet blocks out everything but sweet.” 1903 SW 10th St., Buffalo, 651-246-9995, number12ciderhouse.com

Milk & Honey: Alchemy

Invented in Quebec in 1989, ice cider is similar to ice wine, made by nature freezing and removing much of the water in either pressed cider or in the apples themselves, leaving behind a sweeter, more concentrated elixir to ferment. Milk & Honey’s purely Chestnut Crab version is vinous, caramel-touched, tart, almond-scented, and profoundly, ecstatically apple-y. It’s a triumphant close to a meal, but I also feel that every serious pastry chef in the state needs to start experimenting with it in sauces, crème brûlée, and soaked into cake. It’s so much apple per sip, it has pure apple light to brighten other projects. 14065 Hummingbird Ln., Cold Spring, 320-774-8739, milkandhoneyciders.com

Tattersall and Sociable Cider Werks: Pommeau

Pommeau is a traditional before- or after-dinner drink in Normandy, France’s home of apples, made by blending apple brandy with unfermented cider. Tattersall’s Dan Oskey was already making a graceful and lilting local apple brandy—released only in October or November, it sells out fast—when Nordeast’s Jim Watkins of Sociable Cider Werks came banging on his door. What if they could collaborate? Now Sociable sends over enormous 275-gallon totes of the fermented base to its Freewheeler (local cider made with a sorghum-hops mixture for bitterness), which Tattersall distills, then ages with wood, including sassafras, for spice. Once the brandy base has aged, Oskey and crew blend it and add in some of Sociable’s juice blend. The result is both as symphonic and elegant as a good calvados, but chewy and peppy with the happy taste of fresh apples. At 17 percent alcohol, roughly the same as port, it’s ideal for sipping at a football game, and it’s amazing with a good local blue cheese. 1620 Central Ave. NE, Mpls., 612-584-4152, tattersalldistilling.com