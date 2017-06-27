Top Dog-Friendly Patios in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photo: Jeff D. Johnson/Motion 117 Productions Dog at Sandcastle on Lake Nokomis Dog at Sandcastle's pet-friendly patio on Lake Nokomis.

All of us dog owners know that feeling, right? A small part of us dies as we cage up our four-legged friends while we head out for a night (or morning) on the town. We’ve learned to numb the pain when we see that puppy-dog look (quite literally) in those big, gloomy eyes. We’re sickened by our own cruelty.

Well, numb no more. We have the solution. Here are our top picks for dog-friendly patios around the metro area.

Your pup will love the beach kitchen on Lake Nokomis. Just walk up to the counter, choose between the Classic BLT and The Nokomis Dog, and take a seat on the spacious patio. Your pup will be none the wiser. 4955 Lake Nokomis Pkwy. W., Mpls.

American craft food, bourbon, beer…and bones. While you’re sitting down with your cheffy hot dog, Rover can bask in the Minnesota summer sun alongside you at the Butcher & the Boar’s dog-friendly beer garden. Water dishes, treats, and belly rubs to be provided. 1121 Hennepin Ave., Mpls.

Humans aren’t the only ones who need a rewarding snack after a good workout. After your walk with Fido around Lake Calhoun, stop at The Tin Fish’s lakeside location. Grab a table on the patio as the sun sets and relax. Fido will be too focused on the other dogs to beg for your fish taco leftovers. 3000 Calhoun Pkwy. E., Mpls.

Maybe seafood on Lake Calhoun isn’t really your scene. Maybe you’re more of a music-in-the-park, hot-and-cold sandwiches type of dog owner. No problem. Just take a hop and a skip across Berry Park and settle in for locally farmed, sustainable food options and $1.50/bag dog treats. 4135 Lake Harriet Pkwy. W., Mpls.

If you’re on the other side of the river but still love lakes (would you really be Minnesotan if you didn’t?), Como Dockside is your spot…for Spot. Walk around Lake Como or throw the frisbee in one of the nearby parks, then settle in for some Cajun classics. Maybe even stay for live music or a “Movie on the Lake.” 1360 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul

According to their website, “Suzi loves dogs as much as the next girl!” So, as long as everyone on four legs is leashed and well behaved, Suzi’s promises to provide a similar service. Located just over two miles from St. Anthony Parkway Off-Leash Dog Park. 1900 NE Marshall St., Mpls.

“Started from a food truck now we here.” That’s what reads across Hola Arepa’s home page, telling the story of how the Twin Cities’ food truck picked up their Venezuelan stuffed arepas and opened a full-service restaurant. Grab your Latin-style Chihuahuas and head to south Minneapolis for some Latin-style dining. 3501 Nicollet Ave., Mpls.

For those in the West Metro, Excelsior (if it’s not already) will quickly become one of your top summer stops to take the pups. Start with a lakeside walk through the Excelsior Commons, stop at Excelsior Brewing Co. for a brew (or three) and live music on the patio, and end the night at Adele’s outdoor seating area with a frozen custard-filled waffle cone. 421 3rd St., Excelsior

Your furry friend will enjoy the shaded patio and the aromas of coffees from around the world at J&S Bean Factory. And remember, if you don’t find any to your liking on the daily menu, they’ll make you a custom cup at their brew bar. 1518 Randolph Ave., St. Paul

See Spot run at Fish Lake Regional Park, see Spot bathe at Bubbly Paws Dog Wash & Grooming, then walk across the block to see Spot enjoying happy hour at 3 Squares. 12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy. N., Maple Grove

Who knows what a dog needs better than a dog? Named after owner Ann Kim’s Weimaraner, Pizzeria Lola has more to offer your four-legged friends than just Korean BBQ pizza leftovers. Bring the pups for a dog-friendly patio, water bowl “dog bar,” and pizza-inspired dog treats, all thanks to Lola. 5557 Xerxes Ave. S., Mpls.