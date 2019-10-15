Timberwolves Announce New Foods at Target Center

× Expand Photo by Natalie Hall

Stadium food typically leaves something to be desired. But, Target Center is cooking up some delicious new creations for the Timberwolves season that just might make game day into a foodie hotspot. Inside the glimmering downtown newbie Fhima’s, we got a taste of the next season, and let’s just say it tastes like a whole lot of winning food choices. And barbecue, lots of barbecue.

Chef David Fhima says concessions often suggest something quick and mass-produced. But why shouldn’t spectators be able to get game food that is of the same mouthwatering, mmm-inducing goodness that a quality restaurant offers? That’s his goal: Restaurant level food at the stadium stands.

Target Center’s concessions already include favorites from local stars like Parlour, Lord Fletcher’s, and SotaRol, that are all returning. For the love of all things aioli, if you’ve never had SotaRol’s Sotaritos (Section 126), please do! A California roll of sorts, with avocado inside and aioli sauce for dipping. Please get this. (Before I eat them all.)

Jack Links will offer fresh jerky at their two stands this year, instead of the mass prepared and prepackaged jerky of seasons past. The $5 kids’ menu that was available only on Sundays last season will be available at every game this year. Plus, fans get a 10 percent discount on concessions for using the mobile app at the game.

This year is the second season of exclusive partnership with Kasota-based Chankaska Wines, and Target Center will also be upping the game day drink options with a private barrel Jim Beam Maker’s Mark Whiskey Bourbon. New drinks include the subtly cinnamon Nothing Else Matters (based on the wildfire trend of old fashioneds), a sweet and citrusy Whiskey Sour, and the vanilla and black peppercorn Mule Variation #9.

What’s New

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich (Section 231)

Nashville hot sauce with homemade bread and butter pickles on a soft bun.

This could be a bit spicy for the Minnesota palate that struggles with anything stronger than salt. But, it had a nice flavor that added to the typical stadium sandwich.

Totchos (Section 109)

Loaded tater tots with queso blanco, smoked brisket (or pork), and Arkansas barbecue sauce.

These nacho-tater tots from Levy do have a little kick, but it’s very soft, just enough to tingle your tongue. The barbecue flavor in these is prominent thanks to the juicy brisket, and the tots have a nice ratio of crunch to squish. I’m firmly against nachos (thanks to the unfortunate nacho incident of 2016), and I would order these repeatedly at a game.

Korean BBQ Philly (Section 136/204)

Thin sliced beef, queso blanco, Gochujang aioli, and Bulgogi barbecue sauce.

Again with the aioli! The sauces combine for some flavorful pizzazz on the beef sandwich. The bun was thick, but not overwhelming, and who in their right mind doesn’t like queso?!

Crystal Farms Mac and Cheese (Section 133)

A base of homemade-tasting mac and cheese topped with smoked brisket and barbecue sauce.

It’s mac and cheese, brisket, and barbecue. Must I say anything else? Get in line!

Lifecafe (Section 111)

For some time, Target Center visitors have been asking for court-side vegan options. This season, Lifecafe will offer the Beyond Meat Bratwurst (pictured), the Beyond Burger, and a plant-based chicken quesadilla for our vegan friends, and those friends who simply want to cut back on their meat intake without sacrificing protein.

Test Kitchen by David Fhima

This new chef’s kitchen stand is the place to be at every TWolves game this season. “There is no better way to communicate with fans than through food,” David Fhima says. And he has a lot to say. Fhima will concoct a completely new menu each week throughout the 41 weeks of the standard season–longer if the Wolves play their games right.

The menu will be announced shortly before the first game of the week, to heighten the surprise and exclusivity of each week's specialty. Fhima will also share the recipes so fans can make their favorite dishes at home.

The Test Kitchen team is planning several heritage menus inspired by different nationalities, and they also have five guest chefs from top local restaurants lined up for five weeks throughout the season.

You’d be missing out if you don't make a b-line for the Test Kitchen. Your FOMO will be particularly worse if you don't eat the short ribs and tiramisu at the home opener on October 27. Forget the game, you’ll find me in the Test Kitchen line all night, double fisting the cotton candy-topped short ribs.

Budweiser Braised Short Ribs

Juicy short ribs on a bed of sweet potato mouse, topped with cotton candy–yes, pink cotton candy–and served in a bamboo bowl.

It’s Insta-worthy, and better yet, it’s delicious! Tender ribs with bodied barbecue flavor and creamy sweet potato mash is a combo almost beyond words. Fhima says he paired cotton candy to “give it a nice big brother like short ribs.” No complaints here. I love these siblings.

Espresso Tiramisu

Italy takes to the stands with this layered espresso and chocolate goodness, topped with mascarpone whip and rum-soaked lady fingers.

This chocolate whipped dessert has a touch of espresso flavor that’s not overpowering in the least, and definitely stole my heart. It’s dense and moist, but not too soaked. This is the way to finish out your night! But you’ll have to grab one early, cause when they’re out, they’re out. Dessert first?