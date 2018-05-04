Throw an A+ Grad Party with These Food Trucks

× Expand Photo by Michael Hendrickson Spinning Wylde cotton candy

Your graduates have slogged through 2.3 billion hours of studying, encyclopedic term papers, and traumatic levels of testing . . . to come out the other end with a diploma. Shouldn’t they be rewarded with more than a Subway sandwich?

One way to make sure your backyard party tops the circuit is to book Spinning Wylde. The cotton-candy maker will set up at your bash and create beautiful cones of floss in spectacular flavors: blood orange, honeydew, grape bubble gum, wasabi, milk and cereal, et cetera.

Another way to win a spot on the honor roll? Book a food truck. Moral Omnivore—with its fried tomato BLT—might match your teen’s taste for social justice. O’Cheeze—and its grilled triple-cheese sandwiches—will make the big kids nostalgic for kindergarten graduation. With more than a hundred trucks in town, you will get your crowd where it needs to go (but book soon!).

And if your party will be toasting a college graduate, why not consider Red River Kitchen’s tap van, which spouts kegged wine and cocktails from taps on the side.That earns an A++, right?

Five More Dessert Trucks to Try

