Three Healthy Restaurants to Kick Off the New Year

When the last holiday cookie has been eaten, January delivers the reckoning. Bring back the good stuff: greens, whole grains, and antioxidant-loaded fruits are all right here in town.

The rise of the smoothie bowl may be 2017’s best work. It’s an indulgence with vitamins, superfoods, and nuts. Like dessert, but better.

Hear us out. If you’re on a protein-and-greens kick, Fogo is prepared to meet your needs. You can order meats here for days, or sample a salad bar that stretches into next week. Just skip the gougères.

Install the app, pre-order, and pay on your way home from work. Then jog into this counter-service salad shop and grab your No Prob Cobb with jalapeño green goddess dressing.