Three Spots to Experience the Modern Brunch

1

1612 Harmon Place , Minneapolis , Minnesota 55403 612-767-9495 Website

Minneapolis cynics will be forgiven for eyeing the latest bird-named version of 1612 Harmon Place in Loring Park with suspicion, for in the last five years this pretty and ever-changing spot has been the Third Bird, Café Maude, Nick and Eddie, and Bearcat Bar. Why fall in love with a bird that may soon wing away? Because there’s much to love and new reason for confidence. Love it because chef Kevin Kathman is bringing ultra-healthy, spa-like cooking to brunch—think complicated juices with ingredients like fresh burdock, turmeric, mint, and ginger or “superseed” pesto (sunflower, pepita, walnuts, and flax.) At the same time, he’s also making good cheeseburgers and light-as-a-feather mini-donuts with hot Nutella sauce, so the spot is not completely crunchy.

My favorite brunch options were distinctly hippie-sounding. One was a brown rice bowl, a vegetarian stunner that reminded me of bibimbap that spent a semester in Berkeley, with a pretty cilantro pesto mixed into the rice with bonito, nori, fancy-kitchen poached eggs, and a vibrant house kimchi. My other favorite dish was a gluten-free pancake made with sprouted quinoa, which I swear on a stack of Bibles reminded me of a buttermilk pancake like grandma made. It was airy, delicate, and substantial—nothing like what it sounds like, which is something made by people in old Birkenstocks in an intentional community where you are yelled at for wasting dishwater. Not only is this sprouted-quinoa pancake light, but the blueberry sauce on it was smartly made by combining an intense blueberry syrup with handfuls of fresh berries so you get the whole rainbow of possible blueberry textures and flavors. The cashew cream that gilds this healthy lily adds a nutty bit of protein and silky shot of glitz.

But are there Minnesotans longing to eat in the “Interesting Wellness” style of Los Angeles’ Sqirl or New York City’s Dimes? We will soon find out. Till then, it’s worth checking out The Bird if just to get your head around the rest of 2017. Chef Kathman is now reunited with owner Kim Bartmann—he opened Pat’s Tap and Bread and Pickle for her years ago—and the two say they plan to open several new restaurants together this year, including Trapeze (a 20-seat champagne bar attached to Barbette) and other undisclosed projects. Kathman, a Cold Spring native, says The Bird is the new heart of everything they’ll be doing in the eight—and soon 11?—Twin Cities Bartmann restaurants. They’ll test recipes at night when the kitchen is closed, and he’ll be there in the morning making his special green juice, a light concoction made with mint. “This is what I enjoy eating, and there’s not a lot of places to get it around here,” Kathman told me. “My slogan has been: Let’s make itspecial; let’s make it healthy.”

That seems a better thing to put in people’s minds than the more typical association of early birds and worms—the early bird sprouts the quinoa?