These Foodie Entrepreneurs Use Social Media to Feed Their Fan Base

The first time I met Philip Korshak, he told me that he’d come to Minnesota to make some dough. It was a spectacular September morning, the kind that comes with a light crisp breeze and a sharp blue sky, and we were standing on his stoop in Whittier. After a life spent in kitchens from New York to Austin, Korshak said, he was looking for what to do next. “Dough is life,” he said, and he handed me a paper bag full of bagels.

I discovered these bagels because Korshak possessed one friend in the Twin Cities, pizza guru Ann Kim of Pizzeria Lola et al. She posted an Instagram pic of his bagels, I followed his account, and when he posted that he would love to give away a few bagels to testers, I messaged him in a hot second. And that’s what led us to the bright morning, the bag of bagels on the stoop, and the lengthy discussion of malts and burlap and cosmic connections that you can’t dismiss.

Of course Korshak (@pakorshak) would love to open a store someday, but he’s not ready yet. He’s working on getting his recipes right—a must for creating authentic New York–style bagels, which these days seem to be on everyone’s minds. His test bagels that morning were toothy and tasted of the brewers malt he’s using. While he refines his product, he’s snapping test pics, connecting to people, giving away bagels, and, in the process, establishing a base for his business.

I spend a lot of time Tweeting and Instagramming and putting pictures of food in front of you, my readers, because I want you to know where to get the good stuff. Nobody pays me to put out pictures of their food, and I wouldn’t tout a dish I didn’t think was worth my exclamation points. But I also spend a lot of time worrying what this photo-obsessive behavior is doing to our food scene. The prettier the pic, the more the likes. A dish might start trending before anyone knows what it actually tastes like. Isn’t that strange? Are we swiping and liking to feed ourselves or our egos?

And yet food—like social media—is the great connector. How else would I have found Korshak, a total stranger, and his bagels? And I’m lifted by the idea that an Instagram account and random pleasantries on a stoop could eventually turn into a revenue stream for a new Minneapolis food business. Maybe this is the new path.

In February of 2016, when Rachel Swan started to plot her own pie shop, she didn’t waste time writing marketing plans or hunting for angel investors. She simply started baking pies. Swan launched The Pie Loop, an email newsletter shared among friends that informs subscribers what kinds of pies she’s making for the week. (If there’s a salty caramel apple pie on the docket, do not hesitate—or I will have beaten you to it.)

“I began in a church basement and then moved to renting out a pizza restaurant that’s closed during the day,” Swan says. What started out with a few pies has turned into 40 or more pie orders every week, picked up by hungry subscribers. Her Pie & Mighty pie shop (pieandmightymsp.com) is still looking for the perfect location.

“You know, social media certainly helped me get my pies out in front of people,” Swan says, “but that face-to-face connection you make when handing someone a pie is kind of invaluable.”

For some people, those simple connections, not a storefront, represent the actual dream. Heather Keogh of Heather’s Pies (@heathers_pies) sells her goods from her cute St. Louis Park cottage. “I’ve wanted to do this for a long time, but then I had kids, so I put it on hold,” Keogh tells me while artfully positioning pastry leaves for her Instagram shot.

“I’ve learned that you have to post every day, which seemed like a lot of pie. But I love the artistic side of all this.”

Keogh gets a lot of special orders from Instagram and Facebook, and she posts a sign in front of her house when she has $4 slice sales on Thursdays. “This neighborhood has flipped over,” Keogh says. “We used to not have any kids, but now I get moms and kids stopping by for pie.”

When I paid her a call, Keogh had just bought a new double oven, which she said would be a game-changer for Thanksgiving. But it’s meeting people and sharing the love of pie that means more to her than money.

As for me and my phone: If you’ve got a bourbon waffle available on Thursdays downtown, tag @stephmarch.