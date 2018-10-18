The Top Trending Beer Styles Around Town

Brewers are the chefs of the beverage community, and ours are all about creativity and pushing the envelope. Beyond tradition lies a new world of taste and flavor that’s just waiting to be explored. Here are some of the top trending beer styles we’re seeing around town.

× Expand Photo by Katherine Harris Fulton growler

Light Beers

This summer seemed heavy with lightness. Craft beer took direct aim at Big Beer when brewers started creating pilsners and lagers that could replace those best-selling Buds.

Fulton’s Standard is a straight shot to the American love of lighter beer: The all-malt lager is pale as summer sunshine.

Many others took to the kölsch style this year, which offers more of a malty backbone to lighter brews. Utepils’ Copacetic delivers all the drinkability of a low-alcohol beer, with a gutsy structure that doesn’t leave you wondering if you ordered a sport shake.

Birch’s Brewhouse is one that believes you can court the robust flavors of a dark beer, while still keeping it light: Order the Golden Chocolate Coffee Ale and marvel at the richly toasty notes that pour forth from the buoyant and butter-colored brew.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Fair State Brewing's taproom Fair State Brewing

Fruited Sours

When European monks did the world’s brewing, they lived on monasteries with orchards, putting good fruit into beer. But then came the dark ages, when Americans laughed at fruited beer. Now fruit is back! Brewers who play with wild yeast and barrel aging are adding fruit to their sour beers for a fresh look at old traditions.

Fair State Brewing’s Mixed Culture Pucker Pack brings some brainy and esoteric beers to liquor stores around the state. Buy one for the wild-yeast lemon/ginger/lemongrass Läctobäc brew—it’s like lemonade for mad professors.

Schell’s Noble Star series presents some of the best in the country. In particular, check out Tidal Disruption, which took almost two years and 4,800 pounds of blackberries. The result: something so alive with blackberry profundity that you’ll suddenly know what it’s like to be as happy as a hummingbird.

Indeed’s Lucy Session Sour Ale offers a rare easy-drinking fruited sour, made with orange peel and passionfruit. It drinks as well with Thanksgiving turkey as it does with a sunny day on the deck.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Lemongrab beer

Collaboration Beers

Even in this increasingly competitive market, local brewers create some of the most thrilling and fun beers when they collaborate. And Red Stag’s In Cahoots beer festival, which challenges paired breweries to create a unique brew together, has been helping to spark that creativity for more than a decade.

Modist Brewing and Dangerous Man came up with Lemongrab, a pink lemonade beer named after an obscure cartoon character. It went over so well that the team decided to can it and sell it together, marking DM’s first-ever can on store shelves.

Collabs, as they’re called, aren’t just for brewing bros; they’ve stretched into other industries. For example, Waconia Brewing has been known to age some of its beers in barrels used first by its neighbors, J. Carver Distillery, while also making specialty beer for nearby winery Sovereign Estate.

In the case of the Tan & Black collab, it wasn’t just one beer, but two designed to go together: Steel Toe Brewing created wood-aged rye bock and Indeed brewed a wood-aged blond export, which pour together for a modern version of the Black and Tan.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Modist Brewing beers Modist Brewing

Alt-Grain Beers

Beer is typically made with barley, wheat, or rye, but why should you drink typically? Local brewers are experimenting by looking at new and different grains to help push their brews forward into new territory.

Bang Brewing produced our first beer from the grain kernza, a perennial wheat that many hope will be our erosion-ending, soil-and-water-improving savior. It’s clean and bright, with an elegant malt architecture supporting zippy effervescence.

Modist Brewing is the metro’s undisputed oat maestro, coaxing silky, sensuous delights from oats, and putting them in a glass. The False Pattern drinks like an oat shortbread, with candied lemon zest—but as a beer.

Burning Brothers was founded by a brewer with celiac disease. He runs a zero-gluten brewery, using only grains like sorghum and millet that don’t contain gluten (as opposed to barley and rye, which do). The Raj-Agni IPA—racy and spicy—opens doors for GF drinkers.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Insight Brewing's Rowdy Uncle

Cocktail Beers

Some beer purists think that beer should just be beer. Stop messing with perfection! Other beer drinkers think, why not unlock the true potential of the beverage and let it become all it can be? Couldn’t those grain alchemists play around a little and come up with something sassy?

Of course, the answer is yes. Because no one wants to be left off the “rosé all day” bus, Surly Rosé debuted as a lager brewed with black currants and strawberries. It’s fresh, sweet, and pink as hell.

Insight Brewing kicked it off with Crazy Aunt, the gin-and-tonic-style ale, and followed it this year with Rowdy Uncle, an homage to the Moscow mule, brewed with citrus and ginger.

Actual beer cocktails, which Tattersall Distilling supports, starred at the recent Beertail Mania cocktail bash to see who could come up with the hottest beer/liquor mash-up: Al’s Place.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Barrel Theory beer

Milkshake/Hazy IPA

This seems to be the trend brewers are having the most fun with. What happens when you take a stark and clear India pale ale and dress it up with flirty, whimsical textures, such as suspended yeasts, extra hops, or even lactose sugar? You get hazy New England IPAs or sweet and cloudy milkshake IPAs, and now you’re on-trend.

Report to Barrel Theory in St. Paul for delightful-and-delovely IPAs. The Rain Drops is not just hazy but citrus-spectacular, with extra Citra dry hops added at the end. And its Mo Peach Mo Problem is a milkshake IPA for the ages, with real peaches and vanilla in the cloudy, lactose-sweet mix.

Lupulin Brewing put its hazy gems in cans. Look for its Blissful Ignorance (hazy and double hopped) or the juicier Hooey on shelves.

BlackStack Brewing’s Local 755 is its always-available hazy darling. It’s a dank (in the good sense) tangerine dream.