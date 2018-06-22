The State of Somali Food in Minnesota

× Expand Hamdi Ahmed cooking Somali food Photos from Soo Fariista / Come Sit Down: A Somali American Cookbook by Wariyaa, Published by MNHS Press Foodways historian and cookbook co-author Hamdi Ahmed (age 18) with a pineapple upside down cake.

Correct banana usage can be tricky for an outsider. You see, the banana comes on every Somali dinner table, presented in the matter-of-fact way of a dinner roll. But: As a Northerner, you might find yourself asking, Now what? Is it dessert? A mid-course palate cleanser?

I’ve eaten whole Somali meals and left the banana untouched, which is kind of pathetic, as Hamdi Ahmed, 18, gently explained to me over dinner at the Somali restaurant mainstay Quruxlow.

“Just eating a banana by itself is kind of weird,” Hamdi began. “Bananas go with rice, mostly, and with spaghetti, too.”

We explored the banana situation further. Hamdi is the third youngest of nine children, born in Kenya in 1999. Hamdi is also, essentially, Minnesotan: Her family moved to Minneapolis just two months later. When we met, she had just received her acceptance letter from St. Kate’s University, and she was beaming.

× Expand Beef and rice plate Fitting in: Yes, this banana belongs on a beef-and-rice plate

“You’re not Somali until you’ve had bananas mashed up in your rice,” she continued.

You mean, I asked, you take a fork and mush it in?

Hamdi’s face is a collection of sweet points: an upturned nose, little arrow arcs for eyebrows—she looks a bit like a Somali version of the Run Lola Run actor Franka Potente. At this idea of smashing a banana with a fork, all the points of Hamdi’s face activated, as if I’d proposed that the main reason people go to Valleyfair is to eat roller coasters. “Oh no, no!” she burst out. “That’s weird. That’s just crazy. Don’t do that. I’ll show you.”

I joined Hamdi at Quruxlow because she’s one of the dozen Somali teens who spent the better part of a year meeting at the Mill City Museum in Minneapolis in a program called Wariyaa. The goal of this get-together? To put together a Somali cookbook reflecting the teens’ Minnesota lives, to be released in conjunction with the Minnesota History Center’s June exhibit, Somalis + Minnesota.

This represented a much greater undertaking than you’d think. There is exactly one other English-language Somali cookbook currently in print. I own it and the prose is dry. And it never tells you what to do with the banana. Somali was an oral language, not a written one, until the 1970s. Many family recipes have never been set down before, and so Hamdi and the other teens in Wariyaa did things like following their moms around the kitchen, recording their every move.

The Minnesota Historical Society wanted to support this project because of its long experience with Minnesota immigrant groups, such as Finns and Swedes, realizing 50 years too late that no one ever wrote down the recipes. The book is done now and out this month: Soo Fariista/Come Sit Down: A Somali American Cookbook.

I wanted to meet with Hamdi about the cookbook because I’ve never found the right entry point to talk about Somali food. For instance, the restaurant Quruxlow offers no official website and no printed menu. I’ve been there before, but with all the anti-Muslim agitation the last few years, it felt more respectful to give patrons their space than act like a hungry pest. Yet I also believe food is the great connector—a chance to build a better understanding with the state’s Somali population. When the chance arose to meet with Hamdi and get an insider’s take on eating Somali, I jumped.

× Expand Cardamom cookie Spice girl: Is this cardamom cookie Finnish or Somali? (Trick question: They’re practically the same!)

Hamdi ordered for us in Somali, summoning sweet, milky shaah—a chai-like Somali tea—and a vast platter of food to share. I told her I wanted to put together an introduction to Somali food for a well-meaning but generally clueless Minnesotan.

First off, she said, “I’d tell her Somali food is going to feel unpredictable at first, but once you learn the pattern, it will feel predictable. There’s nothing in the flavors of Somali food that’s scary. There’s nothing that unusual to a Minnesotan about beef or chicken over rice. Just learn the pattern, and dig in.”

Our platter of food arrived and it was gigantic: maybe 14 inches across, half filled with basmati rice, half filled with spaghetti. On top of this bed lay a beef suqaar stew, made with carrots and potatoes; a fried fish fillet with its own sauce; a mound of sweet sautéed onions, carrots, and raisins; a pile of shredded romaine; and a quarter of a baked chicken, rubbed with cumin and served with a little ramekin of sauce.

“What’s this sauce?” I asked.

“Ranch dressing!” said Hamdi. “It’s good with the chicken.”

Finally, in a moment I’d waited for all my life, Hamdi showed me the correct use of the banana. You peel one banana at a time and set it on top of your food. Somali food is eaten with your hands. So, using your freshly washed right hand, you pinch off a bit of banana, and then use the banana as a pad to catch rice. Or rice and stew. Or spaghetti. Or rice and stew and salad and banana all at the same time. Holding spaghetti in your fingers is odd for a Westerner, but it is right and appropriate.

“Just get in and go,” Hamdi told me. So I did, and as we went, we sussed out a cheat sheet, below.

Top 10 things you need to know to eat Somali food like a pro, according to a very patient teenager:

Banana is everything. “We know the day is not going to be a good day if my mom cooks rice and there’s no bananas,” Hamdi explained. “Then someone has to go out and get bananas.” Also a bad day: When you bought a case of green bananas. When that happens, you have to eat green bananas. Shaah, or chai, is also everything. If you’re Somali, you’ll start drinking shaah as a toddler, morning to night, and never stop. Plus, if you’re going to have dessert without shaah, what are you even doing? Rice is the final third of everything. Rice should be judged first by fluffiness, then by flavor. The best Somali rice starts with sautéing aromatics, like chopped onions and garlic, in olive oil. Then, the cook adds spices such as turmeric, coriander, cumin, and cinnamon sticks. Hamdi reported that her older sister makes Minnesota’s best rice: “That girl got hands!” Spaghetti Italy occupied Somalia for more than half a century, which explains why spaghetti became a staple in Somali kitchens. A veteran at Italian cooking who reads Wariyaa’s lamb and potato suugo recipe will be like, Ohhh, Somali lamb suugo is Italian lamb sugo, except the meat sauce also contains curry powder, coriander, and turmeric. On top of spaghetti (and rice) A great number of Somali dishes basically involve things that go on top of spaghetti and rice (and canjeero; see No. 8), including different stews, curries, and larger proteins like fish or chicken. Hot sauce and shidni Throw some cilantro and hot peppers in a blender, and you’re on the road to having the essential Somali green hot sauce. It’s what you add to your rice and banana and stew to make it awesome. Tamarind shidni closely resembles Indian tamarind chutney. Condiment-wise, hot sauce and shidni essentially equal the ketchup and mustard of Somali food. Sambusas Your mom is not going to make sambusas (akin to samosas) unless it’s Ramadan, or another big-deal occasion, because sambusas are time-consuming and your mom is busy. Today’s Somali teen gets most of her sambusas out and about. Alimama’s Sambusa food truck sells some of the best, and the ones at the two Afro Deli locations are also excellent. Canjeero and malawax The spongy pancake breads known as canjeero are a Somali staple. A sweeter version, malawax, functions as breakfast food: It’s the best thing you can smell waking up. Xalwo or halwa Imagine a pecan-pie filling without the pecans and you’ll get the rough idea of Somali kids’ favorite treat, xalwo or halwa. Dark brown and sticky, it’s mostly made from brown sugar, subtle amounts of clove and cardamom, corn starch, and oil. Eat it hot and straight up, or spread it on a cookie. Cardamom cookies and pineapple upside-down cake Somalis are, with Scandinavians, among the world’s biggest consumers of cardamom. When I informed Hamdi that her book’s Somali cardamom cookie recipe was indistinguishable from a Finnish cardamom cookie recipe, she expressed surprise. Apparently, she’s one of those teenagers who doesn’t spend her free time looking into Finnish foodways. Anyway, Hamdi told me that her friends really like to make pineapple upside-down cake, generally from a box mix.

After dinner, I told Hamdi that she’d be glad in 70 years that she had written down these recipes. Otherwise, they’d be lost to her grandkids. Her face lit up again, in the way an 18-year-old’s will when a crazy person tells her 70 years from now is a thing. I shouldn’t worry about that, she assured me.

“Somali culture just stays intact,” Hamdi said, no matter what. “Quruxlow is one of the restaurants that is trying to preserve culture. They’ll have the same foods, the rice and spaghetti, forever.”

Somalis + Minnesota opens June 23 at the Minnesota History Center (345 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul, 651-259-3000, mnhs.org) with a free family celebration and free admission. Samples of sambusas and Somali tea will be provided, and some of the teens will sign copies of their new book, Soo Fariista/Come Sit Down: A Somali American Cookbook.

For more food and dining coverage, sign up for our newsletter.