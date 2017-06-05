Recipe: The Minnesota Dad Drink

× Expand Cocktail photograph by Terry Brennan The Minnesota Dad cocktail

On the occasion of Father’s Day, that utmost of grill-centric holidays, we asked noted local dad and restaurateur Tim Niver (proprietor of The Strip Club, Saint Dinette, and Mucci’s Italian, and mentor to legendary local mixologists like Tattersall Distilling’s Dan Oskey) to Frankenstein us the most epically Minnesotan, epically refreshing, and epically dad-centric cocktail of all time. After many an hour spent laboring over an array of dadly ingredients ranging from Hamm’s to whiskey to pickle juice to Worcestershire sauce, Niver finally struck upon the glorious concoction that will heretofore be known across the state as The Minnesota Dad. What are you waiting for? Go make one for your old man!

The Minnesota Dad

Ingredients

1 can Hamm’s

½ ounce bourbon or rye

1 ounce lime juice

3 dashes hot sauce

3 dashes Worcestershire sauce

Splash of pickle juice

1 lime slice

jalapeño salt

1 pint glass stolen from the Uptown Cafe

Instructions