The Hotel Bar Reinvented

No longer the sole purview of lonely traveling suits, hotel bars are coming into the light in the form of buzzy gathering spots for locals and hotel guests alike. Maybe competition from Airbnb has forced innkeepers to reexamine their amenities, or maybe it’s just the proliferation of the new cocktail culture, but either way, these new bars stand out.

When Alex Roberts reintroduced Minneapolis to his revamped Alma: Café, Hotel, and Restaurant, he made sure that the bar in the hotel’s all-day café was long and welcoming, accommodating laptops by day and glass-clinking imbibers by night. The bar melts seamlessly into the kitchen, making it a great show at any hour. Cocktails here are from the creative minds of the Bittercube bar team, and include the Starry Night, made with edible glitter. Alma: Café, Hotel, and Restaurant, 528 University Ave. SE, Mpls., 612-379-4909, almampls.com

Now open in the North Loop, the Hewing is part of the Aparium Group of boutique hotels out of Chicago.The lobby bar is adjacent to the restaurant Tullibee, and has a casual and playful vibe, with leather seating and a pool table. Made up of Bittercube drinks, the menu’s sassy touches include a hot-buttered rum served in a Stanley thermos. There’s also a more exclusive rooftop bar that’s open to the public after 5 pm. 300 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 866-501-3300, hewinghotel.com

On the other end of the spectrum from the Hewing is OUIbar+KTCHN in the new millennial-minded RED. It’s spare and sleek, offering a bright and very casual experience where you can order ham tots and burritos alongside a bevy of local beers, mostly bourbon cocktails, and wines by both the glass and bottle. There are outlets everywhere, so plug in. 609 S. 3rd St., Mpls., 612-252-5400, radissonred.com