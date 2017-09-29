Recipe: Berry Almond Clafoutis

× Expand Berry Almond Clafoutis

Have you found yourself with a bounty of gorgeous berries and a hankering for something warm from the oven? Let me suggest clafoutis, a classic baked French crepe-meets-flan that comes together quickly, tastes like summer, and is totally Instagram-worthy in its rustic beauty.

My first clafoutis was dotted with cherries, the most popular version. Make it when cherries are marvelous—just follow the recipe below subbing pitted sweet cherries. I made Julia Child’s famous recipe, which is more pancake-like than flan-like, and while I loved it, I was hoping for something a bit eggier and wobblier.

Over the years, I’ve settled on this version, which incorporates cream and puts half of the sugar on top (vs. in the batter). The resulting crackling top is the perfect foil for the soft, almost custard-y center and warm, juicy berries.

I like clafoutis served just-warm, with a dollop of barely sweetened whipped cream (use the cream leftover after mixing up the batter). Then be very glad to find a few cold slices in the fridge the next day—warm it gently and serve with maple syrup for a stellar breakfast or brunch.

Berry Almond Clafoutis

Sponsored by Bob’s Red Mill

2 tablespoons soft butter, divided

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided

3 large eggs

3/4 cup whipping cream

3/4 cup whole milk

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

7 tablespoons Bob’s Red Mill Gluten Free 1-to-1 Baking Flour

1 1/2 pints mixed berries

2 tablespoons slivered almonds

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Use 1 tablespoon of soft butter to butter a 9-inch pie plate. Coat with 2 tablespoons of sugar.

Combine 1/4 cup sugar, eggs, cream, milk, almond extract, vanilla extract, and flour in blender and blend until smooth.

Pour batter into pie plate. Arrange berries evenly in the batter. Sprinkle with almonds and top with remaining 1/4 cup of sugar. Dot remaining 1 tablespoon of butter across the top.

Bake at 400 degrees until puffed and brown, about 50 minutes. Serve warm. (Refrigerate leftovers.)