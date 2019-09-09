Justin Sutherland Brings Deep Dish Pizza to The Fitz

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Deep Dish Pizza at The Fitz

The biggest thing Justin Sutherland has done since his run on Top Chef—besides throwing hog roasts with phat DJs—is buy a controlling interest in the Madison Group of restaurants.

That move put eight different properties, some of them flagging, under his control. Which takes us to the Cathedral Hill eatery called Fitzgerald’s. Instead of gutting it, Sutherland worked with the current chef, Graham Messenger, to find a concept: a shared love of deep-dish pizza.

With a lighter design scheme and a shorter name (The Fitz), the restaurant now tells a kind of global pizza story. The Osaka, for instance, comes with Japanese mayo and bonito flakes; the Athens with harissa, feta, and mint. Deep-dish lovers—a deeply opinionated crew—can debate the best of three Chicago homage pies.

173 Western Ave. N., St. Paul, 651-219-4013, thefitzstpaul.com