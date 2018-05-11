× Expand Bread crust.

She said brunch is for babies and eggbake sucks. What she really wants is a fat charred ribeye and a sassy Oregon Pinot. Let's do right by the women who cut crusts at your whim and wore macaroni necklaces like diamonds. You'll still have time to drive by a smoked ribs trailer, check out a laketown resto relaunch, and maybe, if you're lucky, Mom will take you to Valleyfair for some blueberry beer.

OPENS

>> Out in Wayzata, Hotel Landing's restaurant known as ninetwentyfive has re-opened after a small hiatus. Now under the watchful eye of chef Lenny Russo, the restaurant's menu is smaller and more nimble, with sassier dishes such as fennel-cured whitefish, grilled quail, bison tenderloin, and crispy lake trout.

>> Next Thursday, the 17th, Cookie Cart St. Paul will celebrate its grand opening and you should go! They do so much good for kids, and spread so much joy, that it's way more than just access to good cookies we're cheering, it's generosity and victory.

>> Valleyfair officially opens today! Not only is it Food Truck Friday today, but neighboring Badger Hill Brewery has a new beer on-site, look for the Delirious Blueberry Ale around the park. There are also some new food options to be found, such as a hot dog topped with hot dish, and a Paul Bunyan burger topped with pulled pork, bacon, and fried onion straws. Dare you to go on the Enterprise after that.

>> Seasonals Status Update: Rib Cage up off of Cty 81 in Osseo is OPEN! Red River Kitchen at City House is OPEN! For those of you wondering about Licks Unlimited in Excelsior, after the passing of wonderful owner LL, the family has announced that they will re-open the ice cream shop on Memorial Day Weekend.

COMING SOON

>> La Doña Cerveceria will open this summer as the first Latino-owned distillery in the metro. The Harrison neighborhood will host the brewery and taproom, which will share a wall with the coming Royal Foundry Distillery. The brewery promises a huge taproom, patio, event space, plus a kitchen to host guest chefs who will cook food for all the fun-havers.

>> The TCF tower is getting fancier by the day. Some time this summer, Gray Fox Coffee & Wine, a coffee and wine bar from the hard-working Copper Hen Kitchen family, will open in the skyway level of the newly renovated building.

NEWS

>> Gavin Kaysen of Spoon and Stable took home the James Beard Award for Best Chef Midwest on Monday night. Thinkin' nobody lost money on that one.

AGENDA

>> Here's a little road trip for you if you have itchy wanderfeet. Get over the border to Mondovi, WI where Together Farms is hosting Burger Night . Organically raised grass-fed burgers are celebrated every weekend all summer on the farm with fries, slaw, beer, wine, live music and good time farm fun. Honestly it makes way more sense than a pizza farm.

>> Fulton Brewing's Gran Fondo bike race is rolling through town this weekend. Tonight you can send off the riders at the whole-hog Friday Feast. Who knows, you might be so drunk on the new Cosmic Stallion Ale and pig that you actually sign up for the 100 mile bike race the next day. It has happened.

>> But you know what this month really needs? A giant pole to party around. Excelsior Brewing is throwing at Maifest Tent Party this weekend with that exact fun in mind. There will be tons of live music, Maifest brews, and litre holding contests for the brawnishly insecure.

>> Kick off your best summer in Jamaica with Saturday night on Eat Street. Pimento Jamaican Kitchen is throwing open the new rum bar and the newly refurbished back patio stage for a night of all out rhythm, drinks and fun known as Spring Ting III. Starts at 5pm, goes til 2am, pace yourself.

>> Mom wants tiny shishito pepper plants and baby muskmelon seedlings, because they don't talk back. Mom wants free sunset yoga in a barn, and for her rosé to be well-chilled when she gets back. Mom wants to smack whitey. Mom wants to chew on some saucy bbq, throw home some donuts, jump on a hog and get the hell out of Dodge, just for a day.

>> Check out The Lynhall's new Nourish Series, a series of events focused on bringing the community together through food and conversation. The events benefit the The Long Table Fund, which aims to support the mental health and wellness of food industry workers. The first event is on Saturday, where Raghavan Iyer and Nalini Mehta will demonstrate and discuss the healing power of Ayurvedic eating. If you miss that one, you should plan for a night with Sioux Chef Sean Sherman on May 19, when he'll talk about the healing properties of indigenous foods.

>> Esker Grove is opening their patio on Tues May 15 the right way. The eatery is throwing a braai, or South African style bbq, along with spectacular wine makers Longridge Estate (the producers of my favorite sunny sipper, The Emily).