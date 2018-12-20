Wrap It Up

× Expand Christmas dinner

This is it, the final Friday before Christmas. We believe that if you don't have all your shopping done, at least you have a plan. We believe that your social calendar/Netflix queue is packed to the moon, and that you are all decked with mistletoe and tinsel, whether out or on the couch. We believe that even if you don't celebrate, you are enjoying all the things this winter city might offer on a week that will be blessedly quieter at work, and shorter. And we believe that Minnesota is the greatest of all states and that's why we get to be at the top of the country, like a bright North Star on the top of the tree. Happy holidays! Wishing you love, peace, and pizza grease to you and yours.

CLOSES

>> Prime 6 has closed on the corner of 6th and Hennepin. This was supposed to be the big comeback from David Koch, one of the originals of Seven, but he hasn't even been with the company for months. The closing announcement detailed troubles with the lease negotiations, which is sad for chef Youssef Darbaki who was finally gaining a bit of a following of his own.

>> Heritage Breads will no longer be serving crusty heirloom grain breads from their Minnetonka bakery, also due to lease issues. The last day to get those superior loaves is this Saturday, the 22. After that, the bakers are taking a break! But Johnathan Kaye hopes to be back in the swing of things by February 9th for the Mill City Indoor Farmers Market.

>> More changes in the life of chef Justin Sutherland. His young restaurant in Stillwater, Pearl and the Thief, will close at the end of the month. Though, he and partner Joe Pirri are looking to move the restaurant to a "hot neighborhood" in Minneapolis (so, North Loop? Go ahead and take over that JUN space, k?). The current Stills spot will close for awhile and get a rebranding from the Lolo Kitchen partners, who are thinking Latin flavors, tacos, ceviches and such.

COMING SOON

>> Auriga, kinda!!! The Travailians have lured chef Doug Flicker back into his original kitchen for a couple months of their Minneapolis residency. This is going to be goooood. Tickets don't go on sale until the end of January, so set yourself a reminder.

NEWS

>> Erte and the Peacock Lounge in Nordeast have changed hands. Chef Adam Milledge, an alum of the Fhima empire, bought the restaurant and has been running it as is. The neighborhood must have noticed the renewed life in the kitchen, as they've been packing the place. Milledge plans to get through the holiday season and then roll out an entirely new menu that's more his own style.

>> Speaking of Fhimas, it seems that chef Patrick Atanalian is no longer part of the crew.

>> Jamie Malone has brought Chef Ryan Cook, who followed her tenure at Sea Change, in as the Executive Chef for Eastside.

>> HEY teetotallers!! Bau Haus Brewlabs wants you to come hang equally as well at their taproom, so they are breaking down barriers. The brewery has just released the first locally-brewed Non-Alcoholic beer in 100 years! Homeguys Helles Lager is brewed with 100% German-grown malt and hops, is rumored to taste like actual beer (!) and is currently on tap in Nordeast.

AGENDA

>> Today marks the Winter Solstice, my fellow survivors. It is our day with the smallest amount of daylight all year. But we know what to do, gather and revel. Head to the American Swedish Institute tonight for their Winter Solstice party: bonfires, twinkle lights, reindeer, delicious glögg, and general merrymaking is how we beat back the darkness, together.

>> LITERALLY one of the freshest and most unique gifts you could give is a newly minted bottle of local whiskey. Drop into Studio Distilling's Bourbon Whiskey Release shindig on Saturday and you can sample the goods for free before picking up a cute little 375ml bottles + merch!

>> Let's be honest. The only markets that reeeeeaaallly matter are the ones on the last Saturday before Christmas. You still have a chance at leisure non-panic shopping, with hot toddy in hand, if you go to Brit's Holiday Market. They'll have jewelry, records, cigars, fashionable head wear, Dashfire bitters, and pints, mate. And if you slip into Last Call: Holiday Market at the FOOD Building, not only can you sip Fulton Beer and have Lowry Hill Meat Snacks, you can use their fully stocked gift wrapping station FOR FREE.

>> On Sunday, it's finally time for Festivus at Fair State Brewing! The airing of the grievances, the feats of strength, the taking of Pole-aroids with the aluminum pole! It really is a festivus for the rest of us.

>> Monday is Christmas Eve and if you're still thinking of dining out, Eat Street's Copper Hen still has seatings, Mallard's on the St. Croix is doing a Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner, and ninetwentyfive out in Wayzata is throwing down a Lenny Russo signature Great Northern Christmas buffet with goose and ham, venison, pheasant pot pie, duck-fat roasted potatoes, veggies, pies all the trimmings!

>> Tuesday is Christmas Day, and while not a lot is open, you can still catch some cozy beef Wellington at the Nicollet Island Inn, steak lovers will find an open and welcoming home at Ruth's Chris, and by 8pm when you're sick of the fam jam, Betty Dangers will be open for you.

Next week we'll have a very special NYE edition of The Feed. Here's hoping you finally get the Suzi Talks-a-Lot that you've always wanted. XO

