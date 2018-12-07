Winners of the Party

× Expand Cocktail party

Perhaps this weekend you'll get to try out your shiny etiquette skills at a holiday party. Remember, faking a phone call to get out of a dull conversation is so 2017. The trick du jour is to bore them out, like a competition: start talking about how many likes your latest Gram got or really dig into the metrics of how your Whole 30 plan is going. Don't be surprised if they take a sip of their drink and say, "Wait, is this diet?" and then turn and run. You = winner. Better topics? How about all the food and drink action in Stillwater, the return of an old favorite bar, and the coming year of empanadas?

OPENS

>> Stillwater has another boutique hotel with the opening of Hotel Crosby. The 55 room hotel includes five exclusive suites, a spa, and an on-site restaurant called MatchStick. There seems to be a heavy whiskey influence on this bar and grill, boasting some 700+ bottles of spirits, and while the menu reads like a page from the modern fire-smoked-whiskey-tavern playbook (smoked brisket reuben, pork tenderloin in barbecue bourbon glaze, etc.), there are a notable amount of vegetable dishes, which is nice.

>> Damn if y'all aren't sending me messages about this new tiny sandwich shop on Eat Street (and I DIG that about you, XO). Zetta's opened a few days ago offering "somewhat original flatbread sandwiches" in a spot somewhere above the old Evergreen restaurant. Apparently there is a fresh ricotta situation happening, along with some arugula, prosciutto and honey to be mixed and matched among the four flatbread sandwich choices. Also, there seems to be pink neon, which goes really well with fresh ricotta.

>> Well, holy rollers. Devil's Advocate is finally reopening this weekend! Erik Forsberg's bar, which had a dramatic Balrog death spiral, and solemn pledge to return again in the old Masa space sometime after the Super Bowl, certainly took its sweet time. But now it's back with a definitely more Italian theme, a bit more wood and warmth to the former glass room, and there's talk of a burger with bone marrow butter.

>> Did you see that DelSur Empanadas opened up a little eatery in Minnetonka, just down the strip mall from Unmapped Brewing? And did you also get your head wrapped around the idea that this is going to be the Year of Empanadas? Isn't that better than the Year of More Yelling at Each Other?

>> Woodbury got its official first brewery a few weeks ago. 3rd Act Craft Brewery is now open just a hop skip from the HealthEast Field House. They are starting with a couple of IPAs, a Berliner Weisse, pale ale, and an oatmeal stout on tap, but plan to add to that lineup as they brew. This brewery also has a brick oven churning out pizzas and pretzels, as well as root beer and pop.

>> Here are two similar developments I'm very excited about: Little Tomato wood fired pizza is now open at Number 12 Cider House taproom! And my favorite megadilla maker, Flagsmash, is now serving inside La Doña Ceverceria for a limited time.

CLOSES

>> Mon Petit Cheri, the cute little bakery in Seward is closing on Sunday, Dec. 23. But fear not, they are simply relocating to Stillwater (so HOT right now) and plan to reopen there in January. Bakery crisis averted.

>> The Draft Horse in the FOOD building in NE will close at the end of the month. The operation will be absorbed by the building, which has plans to build out more catering facilities. In January we'll learn more of the specific plans for the space.

>> GYST Fermentation Bar is closing for regular service, but remaining open as an event space and instructional room, where classes, like next weekend's kombucha 101 class, will still be held. The lease will be up soon, and the owners will decide next steps in the future of GYST then.

NEWS

>> In case you missed it last week, Justin Sutherland and a few partners have taken over operations for the restaurant holdings of the Madison Group. Big week for that guy, what with his debut on Top Chef 16, too!

>> Local food writer Soleil Ho, who has garnered a lot of accolades for her socially aware approach to food writing, has been named as the restaurant critic for the the San Francisco Chronicle. After 30 years, critic Michael Bauer stepped down recently, which means The City is ready for a little fresh perspective. Go get 'em.

>> Anyone in the market to buy a BBQ spot in Bayport?

AGENDA

>> The OG holiday craft market kicks off today. No Coast Craft-o-Rama is the gathering of local makers and vendors that spawned the current craze (which we have WELL DOCUMENTED for your shopping pleasure). I still love this one though, because you can grab a Manny's Torta and shop n nosh, then celebrate your purchase prowess with some Taco Cat and East Lake Brews.

>> Alt-girls need gifts, too. Check out the Grim Arcana Dark Arts Holiday Market today at Able Brewing. It's a funky cool market (which doubles as a beer release for the special Grim Arcana brew), along with Geek Girl Tarot and arts of the realm.

>> I dunno, is McKinney Roe first? They have officially launched this season's inaugural ice bar on their patio. It's all in celebration of Repeal Day and sticking it to local curmudgeon Volstead. Tattersall will be on hand mixing up some legal beverages all weekend, and the weather should be great for photo ops. Upper 20's a great drinking weather.

>> Hey, very cool cheesemaker Andy Hatch of Uplands Cheese is in town and he'll be at France 44 Cheese Shop on Saturday around 3 p.m. to talk and sample Rush Creek Reserve and Pleasant Ridge Reserve.

>> Or, get your market and block party fix at once. The North Loop Julemarket is on Saturday at 1st & 2nd where at noon, Kari Tauring will open the day with a blast from her cow horn and a song of welcome. That, my friends, is followed with fiddlers, folky dances about fjords, fellows singing deeply, Finnish humor (there is!), plus a beer garden, snack, and skol songs among the shopping.

>> Sift Gluten Free Bakery is having their first birthday party this Saturday. Show up for GF pizzas from Red Wagon, and outdoor fire pit with hot cocoa and free mini-cupcakes. This is a good chance to get some of those gifty cookies for teachers and mailhumans.

>> Speaking of Tattersall, I do want to call out their Holiday Market on Saturday, because it is seriously choice. Someone needs to do a study on how much more we buy with whiskey in hand. They really have it all, from cookies and coffee to pottery and jewelry, prints, potions, cards, records, and such.

>> But I LOOOOOOOVE the Big Bubbles Tasting at Zipps this Saturday. Prosecco, Cava, Lambrusco, Moscato, Cremant, Champagne all popped for the sipping. And then, on sale until the 15th!

>> You thought your Aamodt's days were over, but no. Get out to Xmas at the Barn on Sunday and see the orchard in a whole new light. I mean, Santa's going to be there, so will homemade chili and apple brats. Plus, have you had their house Thor's Hard Cider? Mjölnir would approve.

>> And when you are through with your conspicuous consumption and need to refuel the light inside? Pop over to Breaking Bread Cafe for a little Soul Bowl. Gerard Klass has some new items on his neo-soul food menu: I'm looking at you Ralphy's Meatloaf.

Photo via Shutterstock