Will It Be June?

Of course June will actually happen, but will it happen with restaurants open? Will there be patios? Can we hope that this is a move that will keep our eating scene strong? Is it too soon? Is it too late? Do we wear masks? Is takeout still on deck? Can it ever be the same? Will you go? There are certainly lots of questions and hopefully we’ll work on those answers in the coming weeks. But while we ponder, find us taking a bite of a new Oklahoma-style burger, picking up groceries with our lasagna, and popping tops on mystery sodas for the sheer fun of it.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

+ It's a pretty simple and awesome metric: one donated Parlour Burger will get you two. Jester has teamed up with M Health Fairview to feed frontline healthcare workers. When you donate a burger, Jester will match that burger and when they get a tally of 100, they'll drive the Parlour truck over for a little burger feed.

+ Hearts & Hogs for Heroes is bringing together farmers and chefs to feed scientists. Jared Brewington, of Thigh Times Birdhouse, has secured a few hogs from the Kluver Family Farms and he's taking them down to Mayo on May 20th. With a bunch of chef friends, the group will be throwing a hog roast for the COVID teams working hard on testing.

Virtual Gatherings

>> Hooches & Smooches Happy Hour at 4:30 today on FB live, is all about the Instant Pot. My own Stephanie Hansen will be on while we demystify the IP and talk tips, tricks, and pressure cook while we cocktail. It's not scary, swear.

>> Get Knit is throwing Beer Derby: Race to Save the Beer on Saturday. Register by this afternoon, go buy a bunch of your favorite local beers and tell them it's for the Derby party, and they'll give you a voting ticket. Your favorites win the race when you vote for them, plus you get to wear a cool hat while you watch. If you want.

>> I know you thought you might be Whirlygigging as per usual this weekend, but Art-A-Whirl is online this year so Indeed Brewing has other plans. Their Stay Whirly Stay Home plan includes a $55 pickup pack of 4 crowlers full of beer, sticker packs, coloring sheets, pint glass and koozie, tie-dye instruction sheets, and curated play lists so you can keep the rock on.

>> And this weekend has historically been a #drinkpink party with Solo Vino's Rosé Tent Tasting, which is now online! Register for $20 and Chuck Kanski will walk you through the 12 best rosés he can find. And you can pickup a Summer Rosé Case at Solo Vino before the gig, (full case $200, six-pack for $100) just try not to drink it all before Sunday.

Farmers Markets

+ The Linden Hills Farmers Market is officially open this weekend, but things are a little different. There is no on-site market through June, but their market goods are available online to pre-order, and then pickup at the market drive-thru on Sunday.

+ The Richfield Farmers Market is open this weekend too, but theirs will be a combo of online pre-sale and in-person sales.

+ The Northeast Farmers Market is open on Saturday for the first time. Pre-orders are available, but in-person purchasing is on. They're asking no dogs, and no eating on site, as well as thoughtful distancing of 6ft.

Newsy Bits

+ Northern Soda is the fun you need right now. The Arden Hills soda makers have crafted a great game. Dive in for the Mystery Soda Experience in which you order a 16-flavor sampler pack of crazy good and different sodas, ALL WITH THE SAME LABELS! What?! How is your palate? Can you identify all the flavors by taste and record them by the numbers on bottom? Tune into the FB live starting Saturday where they'll start revealing flavors over the next few days.

+ On Wednesday, Gov. Walz lifted the #StayAtHomeMN order and replaced it with a #StaySafeMN order that starts on Monday. He mentioned that bars and restaurants may open on June 1, but the big questions loom: Will restaurants open, will people go, and what does that all look like?

+ The pivot game is strong in town, and now restaurants are selling grocery items to go with your takeout. Supporting farms, showcasing local makers, helping throw a few more coins in a few more coffers is the name of this game.

New Take Out

>> Meteor Bar is rolling dogs. The bar bought a hot dog roller and you're now allowed to place your order online (dogs, slushee mixes, vermouth, beer, tee shirts) and roll up for curbside W-Su, 2-8pm.

>> Palmer's Bar is doing a Hamm's-Demic pop up next Saturday, which you can pre-order for now. The $30 plan is this: get a 6-pak of Hamm's tallboys, a limited edition masked Palmer's tee-shirt, tiny square bites of Heggie's Pizza, and a socially distanced photo op with the Hamm's bear! Per-order by Wednesday!!

>> Oh hey Lat14 is back on the grid in Golden Valley, PTL. Grab some seriously tasty lumpia eggrolls, fried rice, noodles and curries on Wed-Sun, 4-8pm curbside only.

>> Good news GF'ers, Sift Gluten Free Bakery is open for curbside. You have to pre-order and pay online, but the reward is sea salt brownies, bake at home cookies, and donuts. So. Fri-Su, 9am-noon.

>> Copper Cow in Minnetonka is open for serious burger game. I mean they have the cute drive-up window anyway, might as well throw some Cubano, Swiss Forager burger and buttermilk chicken wings through there. Daily, from 4-8pm.

>> Have we talked about the fact that Terzo's porchetta window is open again? They're also selling a porchetta kit for 2 so that you can make your sammies at home. Order ahead, drive into the parking lot and they'll plop it in your car for you. Tues-Sat, 3-8pm.

>> Hello stack of chocolate chocolate chips cookies, Rustica near Uptown is ready for your online order. While you're securing your epi-baguette and bostock, don't forget they have a stellar and oft-overlooked ham and cheese.

>> The salad shop that took the most of my personal money last year, Green + the Grain, is back! If you're still downtown, the US Bank Bldg shop is open for takeout, but they'll also delivery. And they've relaunched their original food truck so look for that fresh behemoth around town.

