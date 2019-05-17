Whirl It Good

× Expand Art-A-Whirl 2019

Art is all around you, but especially this weekend. It's in the twist of a bracelet, the curl of paint on some canvas, the bend of a pose by a performance yogi, or the drip of cheese from a burger being chomped in front of a band. It's all art, all weekend at the 24th annual Art-A-Whirl. But you can also seek your art farther afield by communing with plants, visiting some fresh Jamaican food, or committing to rosé all day (for a good cause, natch).

OPENS

>> Pimento Jamaican Kitchen is finally open at the Keg & Case Market in St. Paul! Tommie Beevas and his crew are rolling out the sauce and jerk chicken at the counter service spot on the first floor. The grand opening party is on Saturday and there will be steel drum bands, food specials and fun!

>> Bird Town is all a flutter, with the new Pig Ate My Pizza throwing the doors wide open once again. The space is larger, there are more seats, and brewery tanks in the back. Love the wide open feel of that front porch situation with bar rails on the sidewalk side of the windows.

>> Out in Victoria, the new kid in town is Winchester & Rye. Built out of the old Enki Brewing space, this new eatery is dark and leathery, with a big whiskey feel (heavy on the J. Carver), wood fired pizzas, chops, pastas, and burgers. The name honors the grandfathers of the owners: one was a gun runner, the other a bootlegger.

>> Down at Canterbury Park, Little Chicago Chophouse has opened. It's a nod to Shakopee's Prohibition past (once a gamblin' town ... ) but is putting up a modern steakhouse vibe. Chops of meat and seafood, plus pastas and a few pizzas, just steps from the casino floor.

>> Brunch with a view: The Hewing Hotel rooftop lounge is now open for weekend brunch from 11a-1p. Look for steel cut oats, buttermilk pancakes, a bit of brisket hash and a monte cristo to go along with skyline sight lines.

>> SEASONALS UPDATE: The Linden Hills Farmers Market is OPEN as of Sunday. Keg & Case Farmers Market is OPEN as of Saturday.

CLOSES

>> Also in the Keg & Case, Gazta the Spanish cheese counter and wine bar is closed and will switch over to the owners' other concept: O'Cheeze, which is a grilled cheese sammie food truck and one-time skyway eatery.

>> Sadly, Lola on the Lake which recently opened for summer service on Bde Maka Ska, was ripped down by fire early Thursday morning. It's closed until further notice, but the owners pledge to rebuild.

>> If you've been searching for your beet sliders and mushroom fries from Moral Omnivore this food truck season, you're going to be left hungry. The truck is for sale, and the owners have moved on to bigger and better things with their lives.

COMING SOON

>> Liége-style waffles are coming to the MOA later this year. Wafles & Dinges will open its first non-New York location here in MN. These Belgian waffles are made out of dough, not batter, and the "dinges" are the various toppings that pile up: Nutella, strawberries, whipped cream.

NEWS

>> In conjunction with Parlour Bar, Modist Brewing and invented a new category of beverage. They are calling it a brewed spirit, and their first batch is a 20% ABV homage to the Parlour Old Fashioned called Boozehound. It launches next week at the taproom and the restaurant bars.

>> Alan Bergo, The Forager Chef, has been hired as the on-staff forager for The Bachelor Farmer. Taste the forest.

>> I feel like I need to poke you about The Good Acre's Farm Shares, which are going fast. This is your last chance to sign up for the curated weekly box of fresh veg and produce grown by TGA's partner farms. Also, members 10% off cooking classes and a weekly newsletter with recipes, so hop to it!

>> Pour one out for Troy Tindal, a local bartender who passed away this week. While he may not have been one of the marquee names you've read before, he was a solid drinksman and trained many a bartender in this town. RIP, he will be missed.

AGENDA

>> Let's kick the Art-A-Whirl right off! We did a little guide with some of the great ways to shop art, but also you know, the parties. Here are some quick clicks into the fun times:

>> If you want your plants to be the best plants on the block, you'll have to get them at the Master Gardener Annual Plant Sale. Those kickass plants are grown by Master Gardeners and this is the only place you can find annual flower and vegetable seedlings of exclusive MN Winners® that have won the statewide Master Gardener seed trials. It's time to WIN at plants, yeah?

>> Start your Saturday with all the right shades of pink at the Rosé All Day brunch. Nooky Jones and a full brunch buffet should be enjoyed with a glass of pink, especially when the $50 ticket benefits the Child Life Program at Hennepin Healthcare.

