You did it. Maybe you cooked like a samurai for a table of eight, maybe you resisted your uncle's Trump-baiting and remained unflappable, or maybe you launched into a boozy rendition of “American Pie” to entertain the dish brigade. You deserve at least three turkey sandwiches and unlimited spoonfuls of whipped cream straight from the container. Now that we're done with The Feast, it's on to The Fest. You've proven your pro status, now sally forth with said reindeer games.

OPENS

>> Spyhouse has opened their first coffee shop in St. Paul, and it's a beaut.

>> Tinto Cocina is officially open as of today, having moved from Uptown to new digs at 50th and Penn. Sticking to the same menu, it's still rocking house-made tortillas and fresh tacos.

>> The Lucky Oven also opens officially on Saturday, if you find yourself needing a Deviled Ham sandwich after all that turkey.

COMING SOON

>> First Avenue is launching a new bar and restaurant in the Wild Thymes space adjacent to the Palace Theater. Like their Depot Tavern in Mpls., this project will have a chill vibe and compliment the theater. They take over the lease Nov. 29 and begin the remodel on Dec. 1

NEWS

>> Chef Erik Anderson has been given the reigns at the recently 3-Michelin starred restaurant Coi in San Francisco. He has departed Grand Cafe and it seems that Brut was a dream we will never have. But I'm ok with that, as the Grand under Jamie Malone and her team is as lovely as ever and becoming more itself week after week.

AGENDA

>> Today is the day you can flip the switch and get jolly. Your best place to do that is the Lawless Distilling cocktail room, which as of today has turned into a bar called Miracle. Decked in all the holiday finery, and slapping holly jolly drinks into festive glasses, this is more than a pop-up. It's a coordinated homage across the country to the Miracle bar in NYC that brings the holiday like none other.

>> Black Friday is apparently for black beers. Republic is opening their collection of Imperial Stouts they’ve been collecting for nearly 2 years. Imperial Black Friday at Republic will feature flights of some 40 different big and bold dark beers, available all day until they’re gone.

>> When you’re sick of turkey, you can reach for bacon at Bacon & Bloody Festival at Bourbon Butcher. Free t-shirts and door prizes, plus they’ll have special bacon flights, bloody flights, and a special bacon bourbon burger. It's just far enough away from your family that you can't meet them at the mall. Well-planned.

>> Let the other people cram the malls, you can peruse some overseas kitchen gifts today at Flotsam & Fork Holiday Pop-up. Check out a selection of French knives, European linens, and Catalonian cutlery, while sipping bubbles and slurping oysters at St. Genevieve.

Join up at Bad Weather Brewing with all the beer nerds for the Mashmaker Homebrewing Book Launch. This might be one of the best gift books to give beer drinkers this season. Books will be available for purchase, and there will be beer dudes drinking, dancing, and discussing (I'm really just assuming the dancing part).

>> Sociable Cider Werks Birthday Party!! The popular NE cider house turns 4 today, and they are having a huge party. Live music all day, craft vendors, food vendors, bike give-away, specialty cask tappings, Santa, and cake!

>> And feel free to extend your holiday weekend into next week, because Tuesday the 28th marks a special day. It's the kickoff of Heyday's Champagne Tuesdays during which bottles of champs will be sold at cost and Island Creek oysters will go for $2. That should ease you in to the holiday spirit.

>> Wednesday is, of course, the 25th Annual Cheesecake Sampling Party at Muddy Paws Cheesecake. Bring an unwrapped toy or unopened bag of dog food and sample to your gut's content. Bring cash and peruse the gift fare that's happening, or just plan your cheesecake naughty and nice list. This one is always full of magic and good feels.