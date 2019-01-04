Welcome to 2019!

× Expand Photo by Adam Bettcher A glass of beer at yoga

Oh, the possibilities! What could this year hold? What tasty treats will we discover at the hands of our local cooks, brewers, and drink mixers? Is this the year you become a Pegan? Maybe you've set your intentions to eat only whole foods, or maybe it's only whole sandwiches. Either way, we are ready for a fresh start. Let's take 2019 out for a test drive with a new vision of hotdish, a fresh take on an old space, and a shiny commitment to bend with brews. Giddyup.

OPENS

>> Union Kitchen, which usually pops up around town to great delight, now has a solid residency. Find them at Sociable Cider Werks as the house food truck, serving Yia Vang and Chris Her's Hmong cooking during taproom hours. Hard to pass up that MN Hmong Hotdish, but a Banh Mi Dog or some spicy Khao Sen noodles might kill it with those ciders too.

>> Bayport has a new kid on the block. Manger opens this Saturday in the former L'etoile du Nord spot. Mike and Nicole Willenbring gave it a quick refresh and are focusing their first eatery around the wood-fired oven with round of pizzas and some classic dishes like escargot, oven roasted duck, and hello, pork Wellington.

>> Ziadi's Mediterranean Cuisine, which has completely transformed the former Rabbit Hole space in the Midtown Global Market, is now open. Open, airy, and bright with tangerine tones, the full service restaurant is the off-shoot of the market's Moroccan Flavors counter.

>> Bus Stop Burgers & Brewhouse is now open in the shadow of US Bank Stadium. Counter service burgers, Tattersall cocktails, and house brewed beers with fun infusions is the name of the game being played by Brian Ingram.

>> Before the holidays, Nico's Taco Bar on Como opened in the old Muffuletta space. And boy howdy, have they done a turn on that old dog. It's light, bright, decked with a bit of Frida Kahlo, and a great addition to that neighborhood.

>> On Monday, P.S. Steak will officially open in the 510 Groveland space. Check out the lounge for a classic LBV vibe, but do wander to the main dining room for something totally new! Chef Mike DeCamp is back in his old kitchen, and he's having fun.

CLOSES

>> Over the holidays, Dalton & Wade in the North Loop closed.

>> Out in Excelsior, cute little Patisserie Margo has closed up shop. Good news, the Edina location is still open.

AGENDA

>> Ready for a re-set? Check out the Healing Power of Food with chef Lachelle Cunningham at HealthEast on Saturday. Dig into a discussion about different aspects of health and the foods that are most beneficial to the body while learning to cook heart-healthy and delicious foods like butternut squash barley risotto, and spelt crust flatbreads.

>> Northbound Smokehouse is releasing a new beer Saturday, and celebrating with an Eisbock Release & Hot Poking Party on the patio. What ... you've never hot poked your beer before? It's very satisfying.

>> This is the year. You've seen all the beer and yoga events all over town and thought: hmm, that might be fun (before sitting and clicking and not going anywhere). THIS IS YOUR YEAR! Start at Utepils, a very fun brewery, on Sunday where you can bend your way into 2019 with yoga, beer, and enlightenment for $10. Go.

>> Looking for somewhere to watch the Golden Globes on Sunday? Dark Horse Eatery in Lowertown will project it on the big screen, with sound, and serve up $5 glasses of bubbles, Indeed beers, and shots of Crown.

>> Is it really time to start thinking of summer camps?! It IS! On Monday, you will be able to register for Camp Beez Kneez 2019. If you have any aspirations of fulfilling that dream of bee keeping, this 14 week camp is like learning to shave on someone else's face. Run a whole season with the professionals and learn on a dedicated apiary, then you'll know your destiny.

>> This one always sells out, and there are only 8 spots available, so jump on this Baking Skills Intensive: Shaping with Baker's Field Flour & Bread class on Sat., 01/12. Your $85 ticket puts you right in the commercial kitchen with the pros, learning the craft that makes sturdy boules and glorious baguettes. Pro-tip: have good butter on hand for when you bring home the class work.

>> Y'all can hang with your trendy oat milk, I'll be over here eating all the cheese. In fact it will be a four-course Cheesemaker's Dinner with Shepherd's Way Farms at the Lynhall on Sat., 01/19. Jodi Ohlson Read is a cheesemaker with the magic touch, and for $65 you can experience dishes with four of her cheeses along with wine pairings from Nico Giraud.