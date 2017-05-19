Weekend Whirling

While the news cycle this week might have made you dizzy, there is much more pleasurable whirling to be experienced this weekend in NE, complete with beer and shenanigans that are totally artful AND legal. Plus there's a battle royale for the best burger in town, a grain-fueled farm dinner with a few seats left, and a grill-out at a butcher shop. Rain shmain.

OPENS

>> WHOA I didn't think a food truck launch could garner a ton of excitement anymore from our jaded jaded hearts, but then again I should never underestimate the power of cookie dough. Dough Dough truck took to the streets and breweries this week, scooping up safe-to-eat cookie dough like it was ice cream. Man I would love to see a bunch of suited bankers running after the truck like it was the ice cream man, shouting "doooooooooooooough!"

>> The space formerly known as Prairie Dogs in LynLake has become a little Indian restaurant called Emperor of India. They're offering a pretty standard round up of vindaloo, curry, rogan josh, and the like, but they're also offering lunch buffet, yo!

CLOSES

>> Bradstreet Craftshouse has called it quits. For now. The Lowry Hill spot plans to relocate (again) to the new InterContinenal hotel that the Graves gang is opening at the airport.

COMING SOON

>> Eureka Compass Vegan Food, which wooed the plant set with a vegan croissant pop-up recently, is opening an eatery in St. Paul, in the former Eden Pizza space on Aldine. It's a long process of creating the space they want, but they're celebrating with another pop-up croissant party next weekend, 5/56-27, plus a few ticked dinners in June: Meatless Monday and Still Vegan on Tuesday.

>> Chefs Andy Lilja and Stephanie Kochlin have joined up with the Tinucci's and will be taking over the diminutive original Colossal Cafe spot and turning it into a sandwich shop called The Original on 42nd. Well HALLELUJAH, can I get some more high quality independent sandwich shops up in here? The Heartland vets plan to offer a few soups and salads, but mostly classic sammies with an upgrade. Look for an opening soon.

NEWS

>> Sameh Wadi is taking over the culinary direction for Seven Steakhouse, and it's going to be a very good thing I think.

AGENDA

>> Let's whirl. Indeed Brewing's Whirlygig party is always a gas, with tons of live music on the loading deck and flowing beer (try the new B-Side Pils). They've got the Blue Door Pub guys slinging burgers and totchos, and Natedogs with the wieners. Don't forget to head upstairs to the Chowgirls Lounge, where you can score actual cocktails while browsing the artisans. The Liquid Zoo at Bau Haus is a riot of good things all weekend: kickoff party tonight with the Haus band grooving, all day jams on Saturday with live screen-printing and Northern goods, then crafts and a pop-up tattoo shop with vinyl spins on Sunday. Did I mention that Revival and Parlour will be there all weekend serving food? Psycho Suzi's Waterfront Tiki Festival includes a puppy fashion show along with coconut drinks, live music, and State Fair food. Across the street Betty Dangers will be rocking the Ladies of the 80's with all the high hair that implies. There's also 612 Brew with their amphitheater, jamming with live music and banked by food trucks all weekend. There will be artists on display at the FOOD Building, where there will also be a Baker's Field Flour & Bread Garage Door Pop-up on Sunday. Young Joni is partying tonight with a lot party, having DJ Jake Rudh kick it with boozy slushees and a special Korean BBQ brat. But come back to the hood for the NE Beer Garden at Dangerous Man on Saturday. Start with the Beard-A-Whirl facial hair contest, followed by bands, cold beer, and hot food trucks. Don't skip a stop at Anchor Fish & Chips, Able Seedhouse & Brewery for Skate-A-Whirl, and Fair State Brewing's Arty Party.

>> The Twin Cities Burger Battle is happening on Saturday, with some 20+ restos stacking artful beef in order to claim the cup. Your $60 ticket gets you unlimited burgers and beer and the chance to vote in the people's choice round. This is a rain or shine event, because burgers must burger.

>> I like the idea of test-driving things before you buy. At the France 44 Grill-Out on Saturday, you can test-drive chicken sausages, brats, and BBQ beef sliders in the parking lot for $5 before heading into the sparkly new butchery and selecting your own.

>> After all that you'll need to get out of town. There are still a few seats left for the Spoon and Stable "With the Grain" farm dinner on Sunday. Get out to Peterson Craftsman Meats where the kitchen crew and Lakes & Legends Brewing will meet you for 3+ courses of a grain-centric dinner with beer pairings and farmy ambience for $100/person.

>> Put this one in your pocket for next Thu 5/25. Victor's On Water is breaking down Bob Dylan's Blood on the Tracks for their Victor's on Vinyl session. During a special dinner, author and musician Kevin Odegard will share his experience and insights into working with Bob Dylan on the album. It's a really stellar deep-dive into story telling and legendary music, worth the $65 and a trip to Excelsior.