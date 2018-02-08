× Expand Chili peppers in the shape of a heart

What with all the hoopla in town, some of us might have missed the fact that Valentine's Day is next week. Well, not all of us, because spots are already booking up, people. Maybe it's time to get creative, go off book and get a cake from a vegan bakery this year, surprise your partner with a round of ice golf and chili this weekend, or heat things up with a party of MN-made fiery foods. Just. Do. Something.

OPENS

>> Brick & Bourbon has opened in Stillwater, taking over the former Green Room space right on Main Street. There's clear bourbon statement, in the decor as well as the menu and the walls are good old Stillwater brick. The menu is full of American tavern fare (skillet burgers, mac n cheese, and lots of whiskey caramelized onions everywhere) and they've got some nice craft cocktails. There's a fun Smoke, Smash, and Sip drink which comes with a smoke-filled ice ball that you crack with a hammer into your bourbon. So many smash jokes, so little time.

>> There's a new bakery opening officially tomorrow in White Bear Lake. Vegan East is, you guessed it, a vegan bakery featuring cakes, cookies, cupcakes, muffins, rolls and such. They also have many gluten-free options, if you're looking for something beautiful but kinda tricky for your V-Date, who might be beautiful but kinda tricky too.

>> Tapestry Restaurant, which opened in the former Mai Village space on University Ave. in St. Paul, is opening for dim sum every day, starting this Saturday. The Asian fusion spot promises fresh made shu mai dumplings, shrimp wontons, crispy pork dumplings, Hmong rice paste, Mongolian beef, chicken feet, lotus sticky rice and so many more plates for you to choose from at both lunch and dinner. Small plates go for $3.95, larger plates for $6.95.

COMING SOON

>> Royal Foundry Craft Spirits is a pip of a new distillery opening this spring. It has a bit of a British bend, govnuh. Ok, I'll stop. It's opening near IMS, with what it's claiming to be the largest cocktail tasting room in the world (ok, the city, but Brits love to exaggerate, oy?). There will also be a private tasting room, event space, and an indoor gaming area with 9-pin Skittles (which is classy bowling). Outside, in the back yard, you'll find a 70-meter bicycle race track for Cycle Speedway shenanigans. The kids are still raising money so throw in some tuppence, tuppence ...

>> The Como Dockside space won't be dark for long, Matty O'Reilly and team will open Spring Cafe in the lakeside pavillion this spring. They'll keep the liquor license but lose the bar feel, and add faster and easier family-friendly food from JD Fratzke. Maybe a Cubano, if you're lucky.

>> Funky Grits is definitely coming to South Minneapolis this spring. Jared Brewington's dream of owning a restaurant like his dad is almost real. And: grits bowls and Hoppin' John burgers!!

AGENDA

>> But what are you doing TONIGHT? Maybe you should come out to one more ice bar before it melts. Like say, The Lexington ice bar for Happy Hour where I'll be bartending with my radio wife Stephanie Hansen? We'll be there from 5-7pm pouring whiskey ice luges into your face. At least I think they'll let me do that ....

>> Then Saturday, head out to the hottest party on a lake and see what all those #superbowlcelebs were doing in Wayzata. The Chilly Open is going on 30+ years of fun. Check out the creative ice house golf holes, admire the hand-made bar sleds whizzing by, bring your fat tire bike, and don't forget to sample and then judge the area restaurants' chili entries. Stick around for the after party where Viva Knieval (aka Bau Haus Brewlabs haus band) will try to melt the bay.

>> There's nothing wrong with a little alchemy aid, especially if it's a capsaicin-boost to romance. Heat Up Your Love Life is happening at Bent Brewstillery on Saturday, where you'll find hot sauce artisans, spicy house-cocktails, fiery foods from B3 food truck, and maybe even a fire chief who's single.

>> Sharpen your skills at The Lynhall on Monday. They'll host a Wine Pairing & Love Letters event in which they'll provide you with a crash course on how to use the written word to woo. Your $50 gets you wine (read: liquid courage), writing materials, instruction, snacks, and chocolates from J. Kumari (which I adore).

>> Tuesday is, of course, Shrove Tuesday. And that means all the pancakes at Merlin's Rest pancake buffet that you can stuff in your little Fat Tuesday, from 6-9pm. For some of you, last chance for sinners whiskey too.

AND THEN THERE WAS WEDNESDAY ..... Here are some quick picks!

>> Yo. Thank goodness FIT FEST is next Saturday. Time to sweat off all those Whitman Samplers from all the gentlemen callers. Or is that just me?