Two People Shorten the Road

× Expand St. Patrick's Day Cupcake

'Tis the weekend o' the green, lads and lassies, which means that almost every bar is an Irish bar for the time being. Partake in a green beer or a hunk of corned beef with a worthy companion, and remember: Every man is sociable until a cow invades his garden. Pour one out for O'Gara's, and a few others, then sample some hot sauces, celebrate Swayze, and never forget you've got to do your own growing, no matter how tall your father was. Slainté!

OPENS

>> The taco-tide keeps rolling! This Saturday marks the storefront opening of Habanero Tacos on East Lake Street, in the old Lake Coffee House of Longfellow. They'll have a live mariachi band from 11am-1pm and lotsa tacos, burritos and quesadillas.

>> Snow melts, burgers bloom. Folks, the Minnetonka Drive-In is open for the season. This is of great news to the kids across the street at Back Channel Brewing who can now enjoy a box o' crispy chicken or the Minnetonka Twin burger with their frosty pint.

CLOSES

>> After more than a decade of ownership, the Taher Group has decided to close St. Paul's Forepaugh's restaurant. A few months ago the restaurant lost its young chef who died unexpectedly from the flu. But this restaurant has been around for more than 40 years under different ownership along the way. Don't count the old ghost out.

>> Hola Arepa will close it's doors for a short time starting after Sunday brunch. The sibling to Hai Hai is getting a bit of a refresh, so that she can go to the ball too. Look for more kitchen space along with a new menu to return to you on the 26th.

>> Just/Us restaurant, in downtown St. Paul, has announced that it will close for good on April 20th. The building has new owners who plan to redevelop and raise the rent, which makes the space too expansive for the young, chef-driven eatery.

AGENDA

>> Friday Fish Fry!! Why not go check out the Varenyky Friday Fish Fry at the Ukranian American Community Center in Nordeast! Because not only are you munching fried or baked fish, but also pierogi (varenyky), french fries, cole slaw and meatless spaghetti for the kids. Just $12 for adults and $6 for kids. Plus beer + wine available!

>> St. Paddy's Day will be celebrated on both Saturday and Sunday, you can bet your pot of gold. From parades to pubs, from the blessings of the still to Paddy Yappy Hour, from St. Urho to St. Patrick Swayze Day, we've got it all right here for you.

>> Hey soul sister, Paddy Day not your play? Leave the unenlightened (and messy) clans to their chaos, while you head to Clockworks Brewing for the Soulstice Emporium on Saturday. Craft beer goes well with astrology and tarot readings, natural bath and body products, and mystical alignment.

>> Burn a hole through your Saturday with a local Hot Sauce tasting at Seward Co-op. See if you can run the gamut with Cry Baby Craig's Hot Sauce, Hellraising Hot Sauce, Lucky's Popcorn Dressing, and Nuclear Nectar vying to sear your taste buds off. In a good way.

>> Don't forget Sunday's Soul Bowl hip hop brunch, because biscuits and grits are a Sunday salvation.

>> Happy Birthday Hello Pizza! On Sunday you're giving us $5 slice + PBR Tallboy deals, and we didn't get you anything.

>> Women Who Whiskey are calling all Whiskey Queens. This Wednesday at LUSH, the group will come together for their second annual costume contest, so come dressed as your favorite badass woman. Sassy Lassy will be hosting the event, filled with costumes, prizes, games, and even a few drag performances. Yes, there will be whiskey.

>> Even though there's not a flower from the ground yet, you can still get psyched about Beers for Bees. The 2019 Solarama Crush release party on Wednesday might crack the 50 degree mark, but even if it doesn't there will be plenty of IPA brewed with honey from pollinator-friendly solar arrays in conjunction with 56 Brewing. This could be the first sip of your new crushable warm weather beer. And it's for the bees!