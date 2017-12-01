× Expand Christmas tree shopping

The last month of 2017 has no less excitement and thrills than the past 11, yeah? As we drive toward the Winter Holidays, which we all believe we do better than others (because we do), there are so many reasons to celebrate. Christmas Market at Union Depot kicks off this weekend, there are at least 6 new restaurants that have just opened, and the brewery/craft market game is on high. Fest season is a GO.

OPENS

>> Oh my word, Hai Hai is open in Nordeast. Hola Arepa owners Chef Christina Nguyen and hubby Birk Grudem are slaying it in the old Deuce Deuce club that they rehabbed into a tropical oasis. There's an obvious addiction to cool wallpaper, which they'll have to deal with later, and sugar cane, and all the warm Southeast Asian vibes flowing from every inch. The crispy rice salad is the thing that will single-handedly get you through winter.

>> The Hasty Tasty is now open on the former Falafel King corner at LynLake. It will likely fit right in with the neighborhood, what with the Bittercube cocktails from the bar and a huge smoker in the kitchen. While there are ribs and grits, this isn't really a barbecue joint, there's also lamb meatloaf, coconut risotto, and some restraint shown as to what should taste like a campfire log, and what shouldn't.

>> Over in St. Paul, The Salty Tart is now open in the former Heartland Deli location in Lowertown. It's an airy and bright change of pace for that space that eyeballs the farmers market from the front steps. Soft scrambled egg sandwiches on milk bread, matcha lattes, and all the tasty treats you can handle await.

>> Asher Miller and Kim Bartmann's project in that hot hot Armatage neighborhood at 54th and Penn, a restaurant in the former Cafe Maude space known as Book Club, has been (not-so) secretly serving dinner this week with brunch planned this weekend. The official opening will be on Monday night.

>> Remember the spot on the end of Nicollet (Eat Street) that long ago held the Acadia Cafe, and most recently the vegan Reverie Cafe? Well, now it's a spot known as Cajun Boiling, which looks to be a crab boil and fried seafood Cajun and Creole eatery.

>> The Pourhouse in Dinkytown is now open for hijinks in the old Library Bar space, and they are celebrating tonight with a little free food and drinks at the ribbon cutting. But I'm wondering about their $20 all-you-can-eat-and-drink Saturdays and Sundays ... and how much frat boys can eat.

>> Our favorite taco shop from Mpls. has officially branched out. Maya Cuisine is now open in the Rosedale Mall. That means you can holiday shop, and before you drop, refuel with tacos and margs, and shop some more. Good plan.

>> Not sure if we talked about this yet, but Sakana Sushi is now open in the old Pig & Fiddle space at 50th and France.

CLOSES

>> Welp. Whiskey Junction has announced that it will close by the end of the year. The authentically crusty biker and live music bar has cited the raise in minimum wage without tip credit as the reason they've chosen to close. Yep.

COMING SOON

>> The Mpls. Park Board approved a new tenant for the formerly Tin Fish space on Lake Calhoun this week. This summer you can look forward to Lola's Cafe, from the family that runs the counter of the same name in the Vikings Stadium. The new lakeside eatery will serve up garb-n-go crab cakes, wings, rib tips, street tacos, and more.

>> You know how hot plant-based eating is, right? Well, the Mall of America is about to become home to the first Earth Burger (a plant-based fast food joint) in the Midwest. The Texas vegan burger joint has garnered a following for their fish-less sandwiches, chik-n protein wraps, and vegan burgers made with "beefy" flavored plants.Look for it early next year on level 3 south.

AGENDA

>> Union Depot Holiday Season kicks off their holiday fun festing tonight with a tree lighting ceremony and screening of Elf, you cotton-headed ninnymuggins! There will be fireworks and the European Christmas Market which runs this weekend and next and you know what that means: Spati spaetzle und glühwein for all.

>> Also, today and tomorrow is the No Coast Craft-o-Rama at the Midtown Global Market, which means shopping and noshing in all the best ways

>> Saturday we've got the Grand Meander in St. Paul. Stroll historic Grand Avenue and pop into shops for deals and restaurants for free soup (Brasa's is always legit). Points if you actually make it past The Lex.

>> Don't forget that St. Paul's Saturday also includes the indoor Winter Farmers Market at Market House, where chef Mike DeCamp will be guest cooking at Octo Fishbar (yes, Parlour burgers yo) and Salty Tart will be open!

>> Saturday in Minneapolis should start with a steamy cup of tea at Mrs. Kelly's Annual Holiday Tea Tasting Party. Mindy Kelly and her family have been hosting this for about 20 years inthe historic Grain Belt Brewery, and it's always a great chance to sip tea, discover new flavors, and work with some of their master blenders to find that perfect tea blend for your favorite friend or food writer who stays up late every Thursday night so you can have your food news (erm, Mindy knows what I like). After that pop over to the Craft Hop thrown by the American Craft Council. Over 60 makers will be there with their crafty wares, maybe even a tea cozy?

>> Then scoot over to the Handmade Holiday Market at Lakes & Legends Brewery, because so much craft in your face should include some sort of IPA at least.

>> Alma is hosting a little Supper Club Experience on Monday, Dec 4. They'll be festing the creation of CR&FTWERK-FULTON THE LIBERTINE, a collaborative beer and brandy from Fulton and Copper & Kings Brandy. There are just 30 tickets for one 6pm seating in which the Alma kitchen dazzles you with family-style food while the Bittercube team creates libations with said beverages. The night ends with a Brandy Alexander, that's called burying your lede.

>> Are you sick of being sucked into chef Jorge Guzman's Instagram posts that just leave you wistful and hungry? Maybe you just kind of miss him and his cooking now that Brewer's Table is gone? Well, good news. You can grab a seat at a special dinner on Saturday, Dec 9, Peep Show: A Taste of the Yucatan at Kitchen in the Market. No, no nakedness, it's just your chance to peek behind the curtain and watch as the chef and his team prepare a four course meal based on his trip to Mexico recently. And then you eat it, all instant gratification like. Limited seats, so grab them fast.

>> Get your ticket to Broders Feast of the Seven Fishes on Dec 10, because you will kick yourself again this year if you let it slip by you. Listen, this is a seven course traditional Italian holiday meal served with wine pairings. I'm just going to tease out lobster risotto, steel head trout, and tuna carpaccio with foie gras. You let your mind do the rest.