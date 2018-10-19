× Expand Pile of turnips

Did you know that the first things carved as jack-o-lanterns were not pumpkins...but turnips? What if that tradition had stuck and we were, in this beautiful season, replete with turnip pie, turnip bars, turnip flavored Cheerios, and the oh-so-satisfying Turnip Spice Latte? Makes you feel a little less Regina George toward the pumpkin, huh. This is the time to go a-gourding, if you can fit it in between drinking Caucasians with The Dude, free pizza with a ten-year-old, and salsa dancing with cervezas.

OPENS

>> If all those political attack ads just make you wanna hurl an axe at something, good news: the new game hall Victoria Burrow is now open. Get out to the beautiful country and hurl some axes, sink some putt-putt, throw a bit of bocc, and drink some craft brews with your scratch-made bar food. Then keep the TV off until Nov. 6 and VOTE.

>> In the 54th and Penn neighborhood, an old gas station has become Colita: Danny Del Prado's newest restaurant that focuses on beautiful dishes carrying a Oaxacan soul. It's not Tex-Mex, it's just damn delicious, a weaving of Mexican flavors with Del Prado's Argentinian cooking. Marco Zappia has created a rather brilliant and lush bar, focused on fermentations.

COMING SOON

>> The news of the week has to be the coming of Demi, Gavin Kaysen's third restaurant. The tasting-menu only spot will hold just 20 kitchen counter seats and be open for dinner only on Wed-Sat nights. This feels right.

NEWS

>> Chef Justin Sutherland just CAN'T get out of the spotlight. The Pearl and the Thief/Handsome Hog chef will make his Bravo TV debut with Top Chef: Kentucky airing in December. So, he was surrounded by pork and bourbon? Yeah, wonder how that turned out.

>> Also, gang? Are we all in agreement on VOTING YES ON 1 in Mpls.? Let's look forward, and not back. Let's let our neighborhood restaurants be all they can be. Let's streamline the process so that a small business doesn't have to lobby the state legislature in order to serve a damn cocktail. I believe in you yes voters! Sazeracs for the many!

AGENDA

>> The very cool Twin Cities Film Fest is already in full swing, so get your tickets before they're gone! Foodists might love Lez Bomb (awkward Thanksgiving: always fun), Chef Flynn (in which we marvel at the wunderkind 10 year old chef Flynn McGarry), 12 Sips to Glory ( a man and his orange soda skills are put to the test) or Lunch Ladies (a bloody romp on the quest to become Johnny Depp's personal chef). But there are plenty of other great films to check out too.

>> La Doña Cerveceria has been open for a while, but the Grand Opening party is this weekend. The Mexican-style brewery will be the hot spot for donuts and micheladas while watching premier soccer in the morning, then their own soccer pitch will light up with the Saturday league, futsal demonstrations, and a 3v3 tourney all before the salsa dancing kicks off at 9pm.

>> If you require more flavors of beer, head to the Nordeast Big River Brew Fest on Saturday. This one has grown into quite a nice beer fest, with a great many local breweries, plus some national craft labels like Sierra Nevada, Clown Shoes, Empyrean, and more. Plus, this is a fundraiser for the East Side Neighborhood Services, which is just a great bunch of people helping people.

>> Put on the sweater, roll up the rug, and make sure you have your Ralph's card: it's The Third Annual Dude Nord, in which we all watch The Big Lebowski on a big screen in the parking lot at Du Nord Distillery. Will there be White Russians (aka Caucasians, am I the only one who thinks this is geographically hysterical)? Of course, man, you don't have to be one of the original authors of the Port Huron statement to know that.

>> Ten year olds seldom buy you pizza for THEIR birthday, so please take note. Black Sheep Pizza is marking the decade of coal-fire with FREE pizza on Sunday! Dine in at any of the three locations from noon to 6pm and you'll get a 12-inch pizza gratis (limit one per person). They'll be running happy hour prices during the same time frame, so clink a glass in their honor!

>> Hey why don't you go to Lowertown on Sunday for the Smoke Out Festival 2018 and snap a pic with Justin Sutherland who's real famous. Then, you can finally concentrate on all the good smoky vibes, the good smokey pork and vittles, the Pryes Brewing collab beer, and your fame adjacency.

>> Your best orchard bet this weekend is to head down to Milk & Honey's farmhouse orchard and cidery for the Bushel to Bottle Fest on Sunday. The MN Cider Guild will be on hand sampling all kinds of great ciders, but really this is about specialty beverages with apples, fresh hops, grapes, and fruit-infusions from cideries, wineries and breweries of all ilk. Plus you can count on food trucks, live music and roaring bonfires that will make this the best capper to your fall weekend.

>> Sunday night is round 2 for Iron Bartender! Come to the Amsterdam to see your favorite bar teams throw ice, mix magic, and create some astonishing cocktails on the fly. There are always costumes, and always saucy talk. I'll be there, so will teams from Revival, Lawless Distilling, Red Rabbit, Norseman Distilling, Hewing Hotel, and Hodges Bend.

>> Naughty Greek and Dual Citizen Brewery are doing one more collab dinner this year, the final Naughty Citizen Dinner will be Family Meal on Wed., Oct 24. Your $45 ticket gets you five courses of seasonal food paired with the brewer's best.

>> You can also pay $45 to go hang out with four icons of the wine world at Four Legendary Wineries, One Incredible Night. On that Wed., Oct. 24, you might pop over to Studio 125 for an intimate gathering with the winemakers of the Louis/Dressner portfolio. If you don't know what that means, this is an opportunity to meet and sip with some of the most respected wine makers in Europe, expanding your wine cred by a factor of 9.

>> Your cookbook shelves beginning to bow? Feel like it's time to swap out that Dump Cakes book for something .... smarter, like Salt Fat Acid Heat? We're having another Cookbook Swap at Kitchen in the Market on Sat., Oct. 27. Bring your old books to donate to the pile, swap them out for something new (to you). All ticket sales go to Second Harvest Heartland, all unclaimed books will go to Arc's Value Village for resale. And yes, I will be sneaking some cutting edge stuff into the pile.

Photo from shutterstock.com

