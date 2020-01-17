× Expand Shutterstock Cup in Winter Landscape

This is the good stuff, the deep and true winter with which we are both gifted and cursed. Will your car start in the morning? Will your nostrils freeze together when you just try to breathe outside? Who knows!? But the payoff includes sharp lapis skies, the particular silence of night snow, and permission to eat bowl after bowl of chili while swaddled in wool. People come here to experience the thrill, and maybe catch a sliver of our beautiful lives as we dig for medals in snow, throw ice cream parties with abandon, and get fancy with hotdish. Let's not disappoint them, shall we?

OPENS

>> What? Uptown Pizza is open again?! See, 2020 doesn't have to suck! New owners brought the stalwart pie shop back just after the new year, with help from old employees who are NOT going to let the love, peace, and pizza grease fade. Go throw them an order and keep this place running in fine 1980's form, so that when your kids are drunk in their twenties they have somewhere to go at 2am. BE THE CHANGE YOU WANT TO SEE.

>> Don't know if you follow on me on Insta BUT YOU SHOULD because yesterday I slammed down an amazing shot of the El Primo quesadilla from the newly launched I Heart Tacos truck that will be permanently parked outside of Norseman Distillery. Henceforth. The bar has a fresh new menu full of good drinks, some collabs with our Yia Vang, Sencha Tea, and Blackeye Roasters. It would be perfectly normal of you to cross-country ski there tonight for the quesadilla.

CLOSES

>> Welp. It looks like the downtown location of Ike's is not just closing for renovations, but staying closed for good due to lease issues. They still have spots in Minnetonka and Bloomington, plus the airport and the stadium, and plan to open another location soon.

>> Loring Park's The Bird has announced, via a sign on the door, that it will close for the rest of January. Hoping Feb looks brighter?

NEWS

>> Time to put a little into the karma bucket, pals. Chef Marianne Miller, who in her restaurant days kicked some serious culinary ass at Red and even wrote for this very mag, has suffered a devastating hearing loss. These days she's the owner of Saga Hill Cooking School, which has a mission of employing single mothers, and is unable to meet the costs of the specialty care that could help fix her hearing issues. She's looking for a little support so that she can keep the business running, her ladies employed, and herself in the action. Give a little goodness if you can.

AGENDA

>> Today marks the 100th anniversary of the original #dryjanuary: Prohibition. Our worst idea ever will be toasted at Volstead's in Eagan with a sparkler of a party that includes whiskey specials, speakeasy costume contest with prizes, stogies and fires on the patio which should be lovely with all that snow. Oh, Andrew ... what were you thinking.

>> Puck Hunters! If you don't know the weird and whacked out tradition that surrounds the hunt for the St. Paul Winter Carnival medallion, gawd read up. Then register for the hunt (you could win big $$) and get down to Bad Weather Brewing on Saturday for the release of Treasure Hunt Dark Cream Ale. They'll be pouring this limited release at the outdoor ice bar in ice mugs because hunters are immune to the elements.

>> Who opens an ice cream store in the middle of January? Milkjam Creamery did, exactly 4 years ago and won the winter. On Saturday they'll be celebrating, and the first 50 humans through the doors gets free treats! The rest of us still get treats.

>> My favorite little local boozy store with the hardest name, Ombibulous, is turning 2 years old on Saturday! The tiny shop in Nordeast sells only locally made wine, beer, and spirits. If you're looking for a bottle that screams MN, it's screaming on their shelves. Party on this Saturday with special tastings, discounts, and a special beer collab with Brew d'Etat out of Burnsville.

>> At Able Brewing on Saturday, you can have your brew and the tacos will come to you. Centro, from up the block next to Popol Vuh, will be popping up inside Able with burritos, pozole, quesadillas, and nachos so that you don't have to get off your sweet patooty. That's love. That's quesadilla love. And not for nothing, earlier that day the Twin Cities Record Show will be in the house, so: park once, live 2x as large.

>> But cripes, if you got nothin' else goin' on, there's the Lutefisk & Meatball Dinner at the First Lutheran Church of Columbus Heights on Saturday night (and by night I mean starting at noon). There's the fish, with the butter, and the sauce. And then there's meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, herring, pickled beets, julekakae, and so much Lutheran community goodness for $20 that you will certainly find that you are unable to stop yourself from shoveling your whole neighborhood's driveways afterward.

>> By Sunday you'll be ready for some hotdish. The Fancy Hotdish Competition is back as part of the Winter Carnival. Join a bunch of good ol' St. Paul restos like Herbie's on the Park, Zamboni's Pizza, In Bloom, and Grey Duck at The Lex for a dishy show down of binder and tots that can all be washed down with a specialty Makers Mark cocktail (praise the lord).

>> Just because the holidays are over, doesn't mean you need to stow the glam in the closet darling. Don your minks, your faux furs, your sparkle pants to drive back the gloom of winter at Grand Cafe's Magic Awaits dinner on Sunday. There are still tickets left for the 5 course meal from chefs Jamie Malone and Britt St. Clair who promise a Winter Wonderland of a Sunday. Yes, you can wear you sparkle pants to bed that night.

>> I feel like I might be insufferably good at this, and since I am super competitive, I probably shouldn't go. I mean, Food Trivia at the FOOD Bldg could get dangerous, if someone throws cheese. But let's eat the cheese instead and come together on Tues for a friendly test of knowledge: Do you know what za'taar is? Can you define mise en place? Who was Ettore Boiardi?

>> If you don't believe that people want to come here and watch us winter, Surly will prove you wrong. At the end of the month, at our always coldest point (I know cuz it's my birthday week), they'll be hosting the Furious 48. It's a full weekend of partying, Jan 31-Feb.2, with some folks from out of town, in which all are encouraged to love up these towns, this season. Grab a passport from the store, get it punched at events such as a firkin fest and goat roast at Grumpys NE, bingo brunch at the Iron Door Pub, and the loppet beer garden, and then you might win Sun Country tickets to gtfo.