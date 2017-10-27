Too Spoopy

× Expand Mummy hot dogs

Are you ready for a spooktacular weekend with your ghoulfriends? I don't know how you're going to top last year's Sexy Pizza Rat outfit, but I have faith that you won't resort to Sexy Box of Franzia Wine. Make a grab for all the candy, and then swap your old cookbooks for new ones, check out some limited release beers for free, and tuck into next-level burritos before you watch bartenders battle.

OPENS

>> Bull's Horn Food & Drink, the dive bar that Doug Flicker and Amy Greeley have crafted out of former dive bar Sunrise Inn, will open officially at 4pm on Halloween. The juke is plugged in and the menu is up: bacon cheeseburger nachos, fried bologna sandwich, and dill pickle fried chicken on Wednesdays, and a 40 of High Life awaits.

>> When one person craves Korean food and the other wants Chipotle, you open a fusion shop in Dinkytown called Burrigato. Burritos and bowls featuring bright flavors are the result: chicken Penang curry, bokkeum pork stir fry, and Okinawan taco rice with Japanese mayo.

CLOSES

>> It looks like the Tin Fish at Braemar golf course has permanently closed. The eatery had been open year-round to golfers and non-golfers, but when the course closed this year for renovations the restaurant lost too much money to stay afloat.

COMING SOON

>> Big news finally crystalized on Monday, Parlour Bar is indeed coming to St. Paul. Look for drinks, burgers, and more crafty snacks served diner-style in the red-fronted space that was supposed to be Glensmann Northern Irish Pub, but never was.

>> Also, if you're from Tulsa, maybe you'll jump up and down to know that Hodges Bend will open on the ground floor of a new apartment complex on University Ave., just across from KSTP.

NEWS

>> There's a ZOMBIE FRAPPUCINO until Tuesday. Wait, does that mean it's made of dead unicorns?

AGENDA

>> Bad Weather Brewing is already jamming with their Beers and Fears Halloweekend. The brewery has been officially haunted, there are games, live t-shirt printing, fire pits, dog costume contests, scary trivia, a showing of Hocus Pocus, and so much more! Way to get into the spirit! #seewhatididthere

>> Before you dress up, why not pare down? If you've got old cookbooks hanging around your house and you think it might be time to get rid of Braising for Dummies, come to the 2nd Annual Cookbook Swap on Saturday at Kitchen in the Market. Bring an oldie, find a newbie, plus snacks, mimosas, and raffle prizes! Proceeds go to Second Harvest Heartland, and all leftover books head to Arc's Value Village.

>> It's the 4th Annual Limited Action Beer Fest at Grumpy's on Saturday. Those crazy kids have thrown down the gauntlet to local brewers: Create any style of beer that includes, but is not limited to, hops picked from Grumpy’s NE, something Minnesotan, and a root vegetable. The beers brewed by Bent Paddle, Fair State, Fulton, Indeed, Insight, Lift Bridge, Modist and others can only be tasted at this fest. Action starts at 2pm with DJ's and BBQ.

>> Check out Barrel Aged All Hallows Eve at Sociable Cider Werks on Saturday. It's a full day of fun with pumpkin carving for the kiddoes in the afternoon, then DJ's and rum soaked Freewheeler later for the adults.

>> If you KNOW that your costume is ultra-creative or maybe a touch artsy-cerebral, you should probably plan to shake it at Can Can Boogieland on Saturday. It's a two stage party with tons of music, but also mini-golf, artists, slushies, pinball, and maybe mayhem if someone decides to dress as Happy Gilmore.

>> Perhaps you can't tear yourself away from Stranger Things to go out this weekend, or perhaps you can if you can find your Barb-like kind. They'll all be at Psycho Suzi's for Jake Rudh's Transmission Halloween 1984 party. It's not 80's themed, it's legit 1984 with all kinds of music from that year, plus a few Upside Down drink specials. And if it were up to me, there would be pizza rolls and Sunkist Natural, because that's what my '84 was made of.

>> Sunday's final round of Iron Bartender has been canceled, but Sunday's final round of Iron Bootender will commence as planned. Last chance to see the best of the best shake their money shakers and pour winning ribbons.

>> Of course you love dressing up for Halloween, but so do bars. Cute little Dumpling restaurant in South Minny will become Dumpster the dive bar on Monday night: costumes, karaoke, matching denim bar jackets wouldn't be out of line. And on Tuesday night, Marvel Bar will again dress up as Marv's complete with Big Buck Hunter, Cabin Still, and wet wipes.

>> If you're not handing out candy on Tuesday, get your hand in some roast beast at the Meritage Feast & Beast soiree, kicking off their 10 year celebration! Your $80 is all inclusive of four courses, which sports a split whole roasted leg of beef, plus pumpkin soup, baked Alaska, and bevvies.

>> As part of MOA' Culinary Fest kicking off on Nov. 1, take in a Kimo Sabe Mezcal Dinner for an intro to that smoky spirit while benefitting Open Arms. The rest of the fest includes salty & sweet snacking samples, the mall's own restaurant week, and more tasty fun that caps off on Nov. 11 with the Chef Challenge. Shop and nosh!

>> Plan for Nov. 3rd's Free Wine Fest at Henry & Son, which celebrates their second year in business. They'll have oodles of bottles open for the sampling, and will happily drill down on what you should be packing for the up-coming Feast.

Photo from Shutterstock