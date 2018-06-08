× Expand Tacos on the grill outside

Pavement has never looked so good. As summer rises, and we come creeping out of our inside lives, the annual offering of block parties, street festivals, and classic car gatherings give us all a moment to reclaim the streets and each other. Grab some new walking fries while strolling the farmers market, or take in tacos while crawling Lake Street, just get out there.

OPENS

>> Sushi Train has just opened on the South end of Nicollet Mall, on the ground floor of an apartment building in the space formerly French Corner Bistro. It's conveyor-belt sushi y'all, which means sushi/nigiri stacked plates roll past you and you pick the ones you want. It's runway sushi. Some will remember the first actual conveyor-belt sushi was at the now-closed Ichiban (still others will have tried it in other cities, like my favorite floating boat runway sushi in SFO), but more will simply flock for the fun and lightly priced rolls.

CLOSES

>> Muddy Pig closed suddenly this week in St. Paul. The Selby/Dale bar also closed their 50th & France location, Pig & Fiddle last year.

COMING SOON

>> Jon Wipfli is about to unleash a truck full of brisket in NE. Partnering up with Able Brewing, the BBQ-obsessed chef has brought a 33-ft. smoker-trailer that he'll name, paint, and fire up this summer.

>> No. 12 Cider is moving their cidery and taproom to the North Loop! The current tiny taproom at Deer Lake Orchard in Buffalo is closed for now, while the team works on opening the new space by autumn.

NEWS

>> McKinney Roe, the shiny and new Dermot Cowley restaurant in East Town, has announced a new chef. Scott Pampuch, most recently at Fulton taproom, has taken over the full-service restaurant in the shadow of US Bank stadium.

>> Right on the heels of opening Pearl & the Thief in Stills, chef Justin Sutherland will appear on Iron Chef America! He's already taped his competition in Kitchen Stadium, and I'm feeling a win for him, but stay tuned for details about a watching party for the broadcast on July 8th.

AGENDA

>> When you're at the St. Paul Farmers Market on Saturday, make sure to pop over to Biergarten Germania to check out their sidewalk service. Head right to the kitchen window for curried walking fries and potato cakes. Then if you come back for beer, no one will be surprised.

>> If you want to ogle some Porsches this weekend, get over to Penny's Coffee in Linden Hills, where they'll be celebrating their neighborhood's car heritage. On Saturday, they'll host Motor Place across the street, with a collection of new and vintage Porsches, along with food/drink and soft-serve.

>> An ad hoc Lake Street Taco Crawl has popped up for Saturday, and you should give it a run. A few pals set it up, calling out the 19+ taco trucks and shops on the 2-mile trek, and while there are no specials promised, there are also no tickets to sell out of, no junky swag bags to have to carry, no brands in your face. The places are expecting you with open hearts and warm tacos, so bring cash and a sense of adventure.

>> You might need some goats this weekend. Just a few to pet, play, watch, and call to. Which is why Insight Brewing wants you to Goat to Your Happy Place this Saturday. They'll be bringing in 20+ goats, tapping some GOAT Pear Saison, giggling a bunch, and noshing on Foxy Falafel and Black Market BBQ (pig, definitely pig).

>> Smarties who spelunk neighborhood garage sales, are smarter still when they choose their sites with a good bar in the middle. If you choose, on Saturday, to hit the sales in the 'hood surrounding Bull's Horn, you'll be able to score some hot dogs being grilled on the new patio. And a freshly tapped pour of Indeed's Mexican Honey Light might be the ticket to keep you thrifting.

>> Open Streets kicks of summer 2018 with Lyndale Ave as their opening stretch of spectacularity. Ranging from 22nd all the way down to 54th, this Sunday's no-cars stroll/roll will offer up parking lot parties at Milkjam, slices and superheroes at Galactic Pizza, slushies and pinball at Nightingale, and $5 elotés at Mercado. How do you not?

>> Don't forget that Mill City Farmers Market has lunched a Tuesday Night Market at The Commons. Before you leave the city and have to fight traffic, why not stroll over to the downtown greenspace, check out the locally grown foods, listen to some live music, maybe sample some beer or wine, possibly stay for a movie or some yoga, and basically start hitting Zillow for condo listings.

