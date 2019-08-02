Three of Three

× Expand The Feed

How did we get to August so fast?! Some of us are still practicing denial and averting our gaze from the school supplies section at Target. Let's not go quietly into that next season, let's wring every moment of sunlight on a golden patio, let's eat 9pm dinner at a new Korean chicken place, let's visit old friends with new kitchens who can pack up a stellar picnic basket for us, and let's drink beer in the fields until the fields are bare. Who's with me?

OPENS

>> The Lyndale Tap is no more. It has made it's final transition into Hickory n Hops this week. New owners have been at work cleaning up the place, transforming the bar with "wood cookies," and adding new decor, while also working on a new menu. Last night they held their first Salsa Thursday (in homage to the Bar Abilene days), and lit the place up.

>> Down the block, the formerly Scena Tavern space has been turned into Enji. In that very Uptown way, it's a slammin' dance club with bottle service, cocktails, and a pan-Asian menu of things like poké, bao buns, and spicy crab curry ooonce-ooonce-oooonce.

>> Over on Grand Ave., a new chicken joint is kicking it KFC style, that's Korean Fried Chicken, sir. Bap and Chicken is a double tap of bap (bibimbap or a veggie/rice/protein bowl) and chicken which here means twice-fried bird painted with sauce.

>> Kieran's Kitchen is now open in the FOOD Building in Nordeast. This is Kieran Folliard's re-do of the old Draft Horse space, but this time with chef Ian Grey at the helm. They cafe is cooking with ingredients local, and down-the-hall local including Red Table Meats, Alemar Cheese, and Baker's Field Flour and Bread. Not too shabby for salads, sandwiches, and pastas. Don't forget there's a bar, and a market place to pick up all the goodies for your basket.

>> And good news, Minnesota BBQ Co. is now open for lunch, Fr-Su!

CLOSES

>> I was very sad to hear that Destiny Brooks, the owner and force behind Mama D's Southern Cooking counter in the Midtown Global Market, passed away early this week. Her space is closed until further notice, and our thoughts go out to her family and loved ones.

AGENDA

>> Iiiiiiiiiiiiice creeeeeeeeaaaaammmm laaaaadddyy! Christina Tosi's Milk Bar truck will be parked outside of Spoon and Stable for the next two days serving some serious treats.

>> The Minneapolis Cider Company has been open for a bit, but this weekend is their Grand Opening Woot Woot Party! They're launching a new cocktail program, hosting s'mores on the patio while the Southside Aces swing, they'll teach you how to press apples, let you party with pooches and feed you bloodies and brunch.

>> If you stop at every pup on the sidewalk for pets, this Saturday party may be for you. The Dog Days of Summer parking lot party at Red Cow is all about helping you find your furry soul mate. No Dog Left Behind will be there with magical beings waiting to love you, and then you'll both party with burgers, beers, and bouncy house fun!

>> Looking for a non-boozy bottle fest? This Saturday's 2019 Minnesota Soda Festival should do the trick. Find more than 100 craft sodas (read: pop) to sip, plus the some 1,300 more in the Blue Sun Soda shop that might make it into your fridge. Tons of kid stuff, food trucks, and tours of the on-site Whistler Soda factory to top it off.

>> Guys, don't forget the mudbugs need sucking at Crayfest. Please report for duty on Saturday.

>> Open Streets Northeast is on Sunday and this is a really good one: Iceformance, smoothie bowls, sticker galleries, food trucks, all those good fitbit clicks?

>> One of the best beer fests in the city happens on Sunday. In Cahoots Block Party: A Collaboration of Craft goes down at Red Stag each year, and the collaboration beers specially made by local brewers gets better each year. What will Fulton + Surly look like, or Bent Paddle + Sociable Cider Werks turn out? You get to taste them all and vote for the best all while jamming to bands. A good afternoon to be sure.

>> A party at the source: The first ever Mighty Axe Hops Terroir Field Day happens on August 10. Not only do you get to sip beers made from the very hops growing tall around you, but you'll learn about what it means to be a Minnesota beer drinker, drinking truly Minnesota beer. Plus, lunch and farm tours are included in your $35 ticket.