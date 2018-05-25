× Expand Beer and purple flip-flops

Sheesh, she's gonna be a scorcher, but this long weekend has been long coming. Crack open a kölsch, grab some patio action and really work on the flip-flop tan lines. But between koozie refills, maybe you should get tickets for some shroom-festing, welcome Donnie Wahlburger to town, and plan a last pop into a top stop.

OPENS

>> Yo Marky Mark! Wahlburgers is now open at the Mall of America. The burger chain made famous by reality tv and famous siblings is now serving up triple decker cheeseburgers and Fluffahnuttahh boozy shakes in Bloomington. Marky and Donnie, along with brother Paulie, will be HERE on Thursday, for a little meat and greet. I dunno, I feel like I might need to do a Shake Shack vs. Wahlburgers battle royale.

>> The cafe overlooking the IDS Crystal Court, which will always be Where Mary Ate, has been reopened as part of the Marquette Hotel's final renovation. Jolliet House will be open for breakfast, lunch, and Sunday brunch. They've actually expanded and renamed the iconic lunch balcony, as the Mary Tyler Moore Terrace, so that we all get to be a Mary. Rhodas need not apply.

CLOSES

>> Sad news came down this week that Jim Chistiansen would be closing his acclaimed Lyn-Lake spot Heyday on June 9th. But then happy news arrived when he revealed that they would renovate and reopen as two separate spots: a small fine dining dining eatery and a more casual, constantly evolving bar and kitchen.

>> Super bummed to hear that Be'Wiched Deli has closed the original North Loop spot and the recently opened Plymouth location. That high-falutin' sandwich spot was a pioneer in the North Loop, and when I worked for The Rake (in the same building) I remember feeling like it was a sign that we were all going in the right direction. Pour one out for the P&E.

>> StormKing Barbecue, which recently cut hours to one day a week (Saturdays), has officially called it quits: "Due to unpopular demand, StormKing Barbecue is closed. We laughed, we cried and we smoked our hearts out but sadly, it wasn’t enough to keep the lights on."

NEWS

>> NatGeo and Wall Street Journal have discovered America's Coolest Drinking City. Spoiler: it's us.

>> Mike Phillips of Red Table Meats on getting back on the bike.

AGENDA

>> Gang, the 11th year of Black Forest Inn's Spargelfest begins tonight! Kick off the 10 days of festing those little green fingers that pop forth each spring, by sampling some of the 50 asparagus dishes the restaurant has come up with: spargel pierogi, deep-fried spargel, schnitzel & spargel sandwiches, spargel ice cream and more, which can all be washed down with a spargeltini. Are you proud that I didn't make the joke?

>> Start the summer weekend right with Bent Brewstillery's 4th Annual Crawfish Boil on Saturday. Beat the heat by sucking on spicy crawdads, that's how they do it on the bayou, n'est-ce pas? A plate and a pint will run you $15, plus they'll be serving Minnesota Hurricanes all day.

>> Surly Nation won't be heading North for the weekend, they'll be cutting through the scorch of Sunday with a release party for the new Heat Slayer kölsch on Slay Day. Your $30 ticket gets you unlimited Heat Slayer, plus games, music, all the brats and German picnic nosh you can eat, plus a commemorative glass. Who needs a cabin anyway.

>> Take Monday off, because you'll have to double time it on Thursday. Gamay Day is BACK and it's on May 31 at Esker Grove. Old and new world makers will be pouring sips of this wild and brash wine. Go and learn. THEN get over to Merlin's Rest for a Very Rare Laphroaig Tasting. You may think I'm a broken record about this whisky, but it's soooooo goooooooood. Especially the rare stuff. Seize the day!

>> Morels are popping up all over, so maybe it's time for another mushroom festival. Wild Foods Fandango is happening on Sunday, June 3 on West 7th. The organizers threw one of these back in 2015, and there's a giant golden mushroom trophy to prove it. Around 14 notable local chefs will cook with morels, ramps, fiddlehead ferns, and all other sorts of wild foraged foods, competing for your vote. Jim Christiansen is defending the trophy. Of course there will be drinks and bands, and it's all going down in front of the almost-there Keg & Case Market.

>> And this will CLEARLY sell out, so get your tickets now for the MN Craft Cider Festival going down on Saturday, June 9 at the Como Pavilion/Spring Cafe. Just shy of 100 ciders from local, national, and international cideries will be there for the sipping, along with snacks from Chowgirls, Red River Kitchen, and Spring Cafe. VIP tickets are $55 and that included early admission, plus its a ridiculously good deal.

>> We are lucky enough to be visited by the thought-provoking food ladies of Cherry Bombe on June 11, as a stop on their national tour. Join them at The Lynhall for a discussion of The Future of Food featuring Jamie Malone, Lachelle Cunningham, and other local lady luminaries. That $35 ticket for panel and snacks, will likely also sell out.

Photo from shutterstock.com

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to the latest local food and dining buzz.