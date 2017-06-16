Those Summer Nights

Wella wella wella huh. A woman at the gas station was complaining about the heat, and I almost had to revoke her membership to the tribe. You all know that August is the only sanctioned month for heat whines—read the by-laws. The rest of us will be cavorting in any sultry air that comes our way, checking out a new gas station turned brewpub, jamming NorthLoopian bagels into our faces, or copping a squat at a fresh lake town bar with a Dad. Any Dad will do.

OPENS

>> Carbs are BACK baby! Well if the hungry hordes who seem to be wiping out the bins at the new Rise Bagel Co. can be trusted. Tucked down the street from Smack Shack, the freshly opened North Loop shop is pretty clean and simple, offering five bagel versions, zipped up cream cheese (go scallion) and a round of sandwiches (including all-day breakfast).

>> The Lynhall opened this week just down the block from Heyday on Lyndale. Part cafe, part bar, part private event space, part business incubator, part tv studio, but all de-lovely in design, this space is a looooker. And with chef Shane Oporto manning the chicken and baker Katie Elsing on breads, you know it will be more than just a pretty face.

>> TWO new breweries officially launch on Saturday. In the city, Pryes Brewing will throw open their doors on the banks of the Mighty Mississip. You'll remember they took home some fancy Best in Brew trophies for Miraculum at our Fresh Hop Beer Fests. And now, with a shiny new brewery, they're releasing more. And out in the Glen Lake neighborhood of Minnetonka, Unmapped Brewing will be fully operational in the former True Value space, pouring a round of beers with a bit of a Belgian slant.

>> Duck ... Duck ... Purple Duck ... Orange Duck ... Grey Duck Tavern has taken over the vacant space in the Lowry Hotel in downtown St. Paul. It's now a bright and modern corner bar with an eclectic menu of bites, from elegant mushroom ravioli to cheeky cheeseburger wontons. Chef Donald Gonzales is having a go at the stoves while the affable Aaron Johnson will charm you at the door. Official opening is Tuesday, but they are sneaky and probably open this weekend.

>> After a looong wait for the Edina folks, Town Hall Station is open today in the former Wally's Service Station on Valley View Rd. Part of the Town Hall Brewery family, this outpost is focused on craft beer and road food, from an exclusive Pitstop Cherry lager (plus 12 other taps of TH brews) to the Brewer's Double Burger and sweet corn nachos.

>> Out Wayzata way, the new Landing Hotel will throw the doors open today on their new restaurant ninetwentyfive. Helmed by Ryan Lund, the restaurant's menu is upscale local with things like a walleye roll that will knock you into the lake. In a good way. Grab a seat at the soaring bar, which holds court in the two-level space, or snag a table on the second-level outer patio.

>> Oh and here's a treat, Gavin Kaysen's Bellecour opens for brunch this weekend. Sat and Sun from 10a-2p, get your rezzies.

>> Also, did I mention that Young Joni was now open on Mondays? Glory be.

CLOSES

>> Cafe Maude will close on July 31st, after 10 years on the block at 54th and Penn. The neighborhood spot did a lot for creative cocktails in a relaxed setting and even spawned a short-lived sibling in Loring Park, remember? But it won't remain dark long, Kim Bartmann is joining forces with Asher Miller (formerly of 20.21 and Andrew Zimmern's team) to create a new concept in the space that will debut in the fall.

>> If you didn't know that The Strip Club was closing on July 1, you might feel a pang of regret for those nights you've already missed. But you should read this and feel, if not better, at least grateful for what has been wrought.

COMING SOON

>> Plus, Niver's got a secret.

NEWS

>> Sushi Fix owner and Super Sake Sunday founder Billy Tserenbat has sold his sushi restaurant to a Japanese company, and will no longer be involved in operations. His Bibuta sushi burrito food truck is still his, and will roll soon, as is the newly minted Baja Haus restaurant a few doors down.

AGENDA

>> It's Stone Arch Bridge Fest this weekend and that means food vendors and beer samplers.

>> If you're reading this at 4am when it launches, you still have five whole hours before Cooks of Crocus Hill Warehouse Sale which kicks off at 9am ... though you might want to get in line now. DEALS-a-plenty on cookware, barware, retail bits, knives, gadgets, linens, and all other foodist trappings you (or your Dad, ahem) might want!

>> Is Saturday brunch the new Saturday night? How can you pass up all-you-can-eat Craw d'etat BBQ party on Saturday? Your $20 gets you loads of crawdads, etouffe, jambalaya, brisket, chicken and more. An extra $10 brings the bottomless mimosas to your yard.

>> For every time your Dad told you there was no such thing as a free meal, you should take him to the Du Nord Distillery Father's Day Pig Roast on Saturday, where the food is ... FREE. Plenty of pounds of local pig will be smoked and roasted, then handed out fo' free while it lasts. Inside, the drinks, you pay for, but there will also be samplings of kimchi and Ya-See-Dad? vibes all over.

>> Why not make it a two-fer? Because on Sunday, HeadFlyer Brewing is hosting their own Beer and BBQ Father's Day Lunch for which your $20 procures pig, garlic mashers, green beans, sauces and a beer (or soda). Plus a chance to check out that newish brewery, which you've got on your list.

>> And do not forget that the Taste of the Nation HOTlist party is next Thu. 6/22. In support of the Share Our Strength's amazing initiatives to leave No Kid Hungry, an all-star cadre of local chefs come out to sample the goods at the Nicollet Island Pavillion. The cocktailians and brewers don't suck either, and neither do you if you go and support feeding kids.