In the Name of Love

Loving the fact that the whole month of June has been plastered with rainbows, but this weekend Pride goes Full Monty. Celebrate all the love and light around town, eat your weight in rainbow cake, and dance like disco never died. Then fish the glitter out of your shoes and check out the summer's first food truck fest, stretch out your summer solstice, and gear up for a challenge that could net you burgers for life. Burger love is love.

OPENS

>> Here's a flash open: Nordeast dive bar, Tony Jaros River Garden, has given control of their kitchen over to Josh Thoma and Nick O'Leary. Yesterday they launched Burger Dive from the kitchen (not unlike Thoma did with Smack Shack from the 1029 bar in 2010).

>> KUA: Modern Mexican, the last concept in the Travail residency trilogy, will open tonight in Minneapolis. Along with chef Gustavo Romero, some of the Travail team went to Mexico to eat and explore with Romero's family. The menu for this session was largely informed by that trip. As always, dining room tickets can be bought ahead, the bar has it's own menu and is first come first serve, and this time around patio seating is available.

NEWS

>> After months of silence, it sounds like the Dayton's Project is not only still underway (shooting for Spring 2020), but that they are shopping the former JB Hudson space as a restaurant. That might be some glam environs if someone wants to pony up for it, but of course it is an historic space so there's no total gutting allowed. It sounds like the foodhall is still on too, so get ready for some shine on the mall next year.

>> Have you already started mapping your New State Fair Foods route?

AGENDA

>> PRIDE! There are plenty of ways to show your support for love this weekend. If you got kids or want a little substance-free fun, check out the Fruit Bowl at Memory Lanes. Laugh it up at Pride Comedy at Sisyphus Brewery or jam with your pals at Bryant Lake Bowl Pride Block Party tonight. On Saturday, you should probably get in a personal pickup truck for three hours of Smack Shack’s Pride Foam Party (yep, foam). Then Sunday, don't drive to the party, at least get some eggs first with Brunch, Beers, and a Bus to Pride at Herkimer. Don't forget the parade route is new this year, due to construction, so a no cover Monello Patio Party seems right in order. And once you're done with the parade, you might grab a late brunch battle ticket for Gaga Vs. Madonna Drag Brunch. Or show off your One Hit Wonders move, with the help of $2 jello shots.

>> Tonight is the longest day of the year, so celebrate with a Summer Solstice Pagan Party. Morissey's in Uptown is kicking it Celtic style with tarot readings, star chartings, and Kilbeggan whiskey sipping, along with live music. BYO stonehenge.

>> Or use your maxi daylight hours to hoist the first locally brewed hemp beer at Finnegan's release of Kicked the Herb Hemp Ale. Be the first to taste this unique brew made with hemp oil, listen to live music, and then chase munchies.

>> Sunday marks the first snack truck rally of the summer. The Uptown Food Truck Festival will bring more than 65 food trucks to the neighborhood with live music, craft brews, games and goodies all along Lake and Hennepin. Remember to employ group tactics, spread out between lines, divide and conquer.

>> Super fans of the pop-up El Norte Kitchen, with it's snappy tacos and fat burritos, should know that this Sunday's pop-up at the Naughty Greek on University, is the only one of the summer!

>> Do you know someone obsessed with the Great British Baking Show? Do you think you have the scones to be a winner? Well, start this Sunday at the Kingfield Farmers Market Bake-Off where you just need to bring 100 samples of your best bakery bits to be judged. Or just bring your $5 to score a judge's platter of samplers and promise only cuss in high English. This bit of cake is bloody awful!

>> Do you have the actual guts to show up during lunch at the downtown Mpls. skyway MyBurger on Tuesday? That's when The Crippler Challenge happens. The Crippler is just a four-patty, four-cheese, bacon, egg & Flamin' Hot Cheeto burger Godzilla, no big deal. If you can eat it all in 10 minutes or less, your Crippler is free and you get a $10 My Burger gift card. BUT if you can eat it faster than all the other eaters, you will win FREE BURGERS FOR A YEAR!! Take the rest of the day off, you're gonna need it. To be clear, you can try at 5 more locations that week. I believe in you.

>> Don't forget about the Justin Sutherland Signature Whiskey release party that's going down on Tuesday at Tattersall Distilling. Taste the spirit, dip on special cocktails, and be one of the first 100 people to get a limited edition tasting glass.